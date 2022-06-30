Martha Higareda remembers what she talked to Will Smith about when she met him | u-channel

Karina Espinoza

The actress was surprised to tell what was the strange subject with which they connected.

In addition to his iconic performances, Martha Higareda He has left the public with a lot of unreal anecdotes about how he has met Hollywood stars. And it is not uncommon to hear her talk about how her journeys have been with all her neighbors in California.

As a sample of these experiences that seem incredible, it is worth remembering when he said that he had finished at a party at the house of Prince, where the singer came down from his rooms in purple silk pajamas to play the guitar. Or when he recounted the tangled encounter with Ryan Gosslingwho literally caught her in his arms in a restaurant.

And now is no exception, since during a talk on the La Cotorrisa podcast he told how he met Will Smithwho has just been one of the most controversial celebrities of recent times for his questionable performance at the Oscars by slapping Chris Rock.

According to Martha, meeting Will was quite an experience because they ended up talking about medicinal plants, which gave way to her being able to interpret the Spanish version of The Prince of rap.

“We started talking about medicinal plants, he talked about his point of view and what he had experienced. I remember he was there saying: ‘I’m with the prince of rap’, and I said: ‘Can I sing you the song in Spanish?‘. He was thrown from laughter, ”she recounted.

Finally, Higareda described this experience as “crazy” as he revealed that after a while they became philosophical and he gave him a very good talk about dreams to fulfill for an artist like him.