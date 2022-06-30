Like the Adam Sandler movie: The story of the young woman who wakes up without remembering much of her life

Jun 30 2022 – 5:15 p.m.



Chloé Barnard He is 29 years old and currently suffers from a severe amnesia that prevents you from remembering some of the great moments of your life. Doctors believe that the cause of his memory loss is due to a stroke he had when he was 19 and that put his health in jeopardy.

The young woman, who was diagnosed in 2018, was in a restaurant with her partner, when suddenly she could not recognize him. This episode began to repeat itself more frequently and even triggered problems in her coexistence.

It was a day in the middle of the night when it happened again, although this time, it was while I was sleeping. At that moment, she woke up out of nowhere and confused at not knowing who was the man who was in her house, reports Telecinco.

“My boyfriend was on the couch with the dog, which I didn’t know was mine. I sat on the steps and asked who are you and who is the dog? I want my mommy and my daddy“, he indicated.

From there, the man tried to calm her down, but it did little good, as she threatened to ask for help: “I tried to call the police, but he took my phone. I didn’t want him to touch me. I grabbed a wrench so he knew that I could hurt him if necessary. He asked me what I was going to do and I told him that if he came near me, I would hit him,” he said.

Mirror

Like in the famous Adam Sandler movie

This episode reminded the plot of the well-known movie starring Adam Sandler Y drew Barrymorecall “Like it was the first time“, in which the protagonist wakes up every day without remembering what had happened the day before. In this case, Chloe wakes up without being able to remember the last 23 years of her life.

In fact, the young woman, who lives in the town of Melton Mowbray, England, also has come to believe that she is six years old and that her partner is a kidnapperso his parents have had to act and repeatedly explain who he is.

Mirror

“I can be any age again. I am six years old again. That was horrible“Added Chloe, who thinks that fatigue and stress are detrimental to the occurrence of these types of episodes, which usually occur every two months.