Laura Barth: “On Cristiano Ronaldo I am not unbalanced anymore. I am sorry that the fans have taken it in this way”

LAURA BARTH CRISTIANO RONALDO – Interviewed on the microphones of Radio 1 during the program Un Giorno da Pecora, the influencer Laura Barthwhich had announced a probable presentation at the stadium a few days ago on Rai 2 Olympic from Cristiano Ronaldo dated 29 June, they wanted to defend themselves against the accusations that had been made following those statements. “This suggestion had been circulating on all social networks for two weeks, a series of messages from authoritative sources arrived and I reported on it. I’m sorry it was distorted and amplified ”.

Regarding the truthfulness of the sources, the columnist reiterates: “I have been working for many years and now I find myself in a situation that I did not expect, I find myself in a situation that is a bit like that, damn these sources … They were sources that had always been good “. When asked about the concrete arrival of CR7 and if there could be some surprise blows from the Capitoline, Barth slows down: “At this point I am no longer unbalanced. I am very sorry that the fans have taken it this way, by the way I am from Rome and all my friends support Rome. For now, therefore, no other ‘bombs’ on the market … For now we put them on stand-by. I have another suggestion which, however, I do not say, I keep it to myself “.