launch and price in Mexico, features, specifications and data sheet

vivo X80 Pro 5G arrives in Mexico. After a year in the country with launches focused on the mid-range, vivo finally decides to attack the entire market and bring its first flagship on national soil.

The vivo X80 Pro 5G has an official price in Mexico of 33,999 pesosavailable with Telcel and official distributors of the operator in the country.

vivo X80 Pro 5G in Mexico, technical characteristics

vivo X80 Pro Dimensions and weight 164.47 x 75.30 x 9.10mm 219g Screen 6.78-inch AMOLED QHD+ resolution, 3200 x 1440 pixels 120 Hz refresh rate 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut 1,500 nits maximum brightness chipsets Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM and storage 12GB LPDDR5 256GB UFS 3.1 Operating system FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12 rear cameras 50 megapixels f / 1.57 with main OIS 48 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 114.5 ° 12 megapixels f/1.85 telephoto with optical zoom and gimbal stabilization 8 megapixels f/3.4 telephoto with OIS and 5x periscope zoom V1 chip for image processing Zeiss Optics Frontal camera 32 megapixel f/2.45 Drums 4,700 mAh with 80W fast charge 50W wireless charging Others 5G SA and NSA connectivity Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor with support to read two fingers at the same time stereo speakers IP68 certification infrared port Bluetooth 5.2 NFC Price 33,999 pesos

Flagship with huge photographic promise

Last month’s report has been fulfilled. vivo enters the segment competition premium from Mexicoin addition to Colombia and Chile, with their current flagship, the vivo X80 Pro 5G launched in the international market very recently. As the company’s flagship smartphone, it has the best of today’s hardware, with a primary focus on photography.





The vivo X80 Pro 5G has four cameras: 50-megapixel main with optical stabilization, 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 12-megapixel telephoto with gimbal stabilization, and 8-megapixel telephoto also with optical stabilization and 5x periscope zoom. However, in addition to all the outstanding hardware, perhaps the most important thing is the Zeiss signature on the cameras of the vivo X80 Pro.

The legendary optics maker has collaborated with vivo on sensor development, incorporates its T* coating to reduce lens flare, and has also contributed to software such as exclusive filters and important video additions such as the ability to recording with LUTs in cinematic mode. On top of all this, the presence of the V1 image processing chip is added.

The alliance between vivo and Zeiss is not new, it has already been a few generations of smartphones flagshipsY in vivo X80 Pro has reached what seems to be its most mature stage.





Apart from this, andhe vivo X80 Pro has the largest fingerprint sensor in the mobile market. It has support for reading two fingers at the same time, focused on app security options, and can even perform biometric reading even if the finger is not placed in the center of the sensor.

Of the rest, the vivo X80 Pro complements its position of flagship with the power of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12, 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with QHD + resolution and 120 Hz, 4,700 mAh battery with 80W charging, one of the fastestand 50W wireless, 5G connectivity, and IP68 water resistance certification.





The vivo X80 Pro is a flagship at the height of any other in Mexico, and the world in general. The best thing is that it marks the beginning of a new era for I live in the country, with its entry into the competition premium. It will not be an easy task, with so many flagships already available in the national market, but it has everything to finally face the largest.