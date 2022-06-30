Last chance: the movies that leave Netflix in July – Come and see
Netflix renews its catalog every month and there are always some movies or series that have to be left out, either because the platform doesn’t want it to continue or especially because of expiring contracts.
In July, movies like “Contratiempo”, “A Lying Wife” and “Zombie Station” will no longer be on the platform. The complete list:
e stand out: Mishap The Room, Zombie Invasion, War of the Worlds and A Lying Wife. Get to know the more than 60 titles that are leaving, below.
1st of July
The room
Since he was born five years ago, Jack lives with his loving and devoted mother in “room”, the only world the child knows, a small room where his mother’s captor has them held.
the dark tower
Setback
With Mario Casas. The life of the successful businessman Adrián Doria turns into a nightmare when one morning he wakes up in a hotel room next to the corpse of his lover. He is convinced of his innocence, but the evidence proves otherwise.
The crime of Father Amaro
Geronimo: An American Legend
how to train your dragon 2
Just Getting Started
Zipi and Zape and the Captain’s Island
Sweet Virginia
My life
zombie station
An unknown virus spreads through South Korea, zombifying those infected. Passengers on a KTX train leaving Seoul desperately struggle to survive until they reach Busan, a city that supposedly remains the only safe place in the country.
war of the worlds
Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Cruise. When the earth is invaded by aliens, Ray Ferrier is forced to fight to survive and save the lives of his family.
The Adventures of Shark Boy
valley of shadows
killer at home
Legion of angels
When God loses faith in humanity, he orders his angels to begin the apocalypse, but the archangel Michael, who still has hope, sets out to protect a pregnant waitress, so that her son preserves the future of the human race.
soul thieves
Mr Maker
Liar’s Dice
Tum Milo Toh Sahi
hitch
With Will Smith. Alex Hitch ‘The Love Doctor’ is the most successful dating agent in New York and can get even the most mediocre man on a date with the woman of his dreams.
NamasteyLondon
soul thieves
Anthony Kaun Hai?
redemption
What We Started
crash-pad
Record of Grancrest War
hondros
my perfect romance
A fake wife
With Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Surgeon Danny decides to hire his assistant Katherine, a single mother with children, to pretend to be his family. Her intention is to show Palmer that her love for her is so great that he is about to divorce her wife.
killer at home
10 days in gold
The. finest
The most extraordinary houses in the world
Deewana Main Deewana
Carandiru
Stepfather
Life Itself
Nureyev
I Am Kalam
July 2nd
Robin Hood: Origins
fangbone
3rd of July
Sugar Rush
The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later
July 4th
Christina
July 5th
Shopkins: World Vacation
July 7th
Yesterday
July 8
our bad
July 11
I am Betty the Ugly one
12th of July
Royal Detective
Yo-kai Watch
PILI Fantasy: War of Dragons
July 13
Roman
July 15
Dawson’s Creek
Mustang: The Rehab
desperate
The hidden truth
Rock the Kasbah
my life at 17
the secret life of pets 2
Angel Beats
God Eater
July 17th
scream series
July 18
The Iron Prosecutor
July 25
heidi welcome home