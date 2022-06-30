Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Santa Barbara

After marriage unofficial celebrated on Grammy night 2022 in a Las Vegas chapel, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker yes. I am married legally.

Sunday 15 May the drummer of Blink-182 and sister of Kim Kardashian they became husband and wife also for the law by celebrating their union in the court of Santa Barbara, California, in front of a very small number of guests, among whom obviously there was no Scott Disickformer partner of Kourtney as well as the father of his three sons: that is to say Mason DisickReign Disick e Penelope Disick.

For the occasion Kardashian wore a white minidress paired with a classic veil of the same color, while Travis has staked everything on a black suit accompanied by the inevitable sunglasses, which have now become a real must have of the outfits of Barker. At the end of the short ceremony then Kourtney and Travis they left the courthouse in a black convertible with a “Just Married” sign on the back, as is the American tradition.

Although the wedding between Kourtney and the musician was not private, as in the case of the ones in Las Vegas, it seems that the entire Kardashian family did not participate in the ceremony since, at the same time they were married, the sister Kylie Jenner walked on the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards 2022 next to her partner Travis Scott and his daughter Stormi.

Is there a stormy air between the two sisters? No not at all, the star of The Kardashian in fact she had already announced that after the civil wedding she would organize a third wedding, this time much more pompous and crowded, in which naturally all the people closest to her would take part.

As for the 43-year-old’s other sisters, Khloé KardashianKim Kardashian and Kendall Jenneras well as for mom Kris Jenner instead, to date it is not known if and who of them participated in the civil function which was certainly present Kourtney’s grandmother (Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell) and Barker’s father (Randy), chosen by the couple as their witnesses .

