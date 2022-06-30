‘King Richard’ Co-Stars Discuss Will Smith’s Mental State After Winning Best Actor at the 2022 BET Awards

Will Smith has decided to stay away from the screens and events after his controversial presentation in the oscars 2022when he slapped the comedian ChrisRock, after he made fun of his wife’s baldness Jada Pinkett, who suffers from alopecia, for some years.

A few months after sad incidentthe actor returns to receive recognition for his role in king richard by becoming the best actor for the sports film in the 2022 BET Awards.

However, the famous 53 years He decided not to make an appearance at the gala held on June 26.

The opinion of the co-stars of ‘King Richard’ on Will Smith

Mikayla Bartholomew and Saniyya Sidney, co-stars of the tape talked about their partner’s current situation and showed their support.

“Every time I talk to him, he always says that everything is in divine splendor, you know, so it’s good. It’s always good to chat with him,” Bartholomew, who played Tunde Price, told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday.

For its part, sydney, She was proud of the achievements they achieved as a team.

“Our film was very special for us and Venus [Williams] and Serena [Williams] they changed the lives of so many women, our lives,” said the actress, who played Venus.

Let us remember that Rock, of 57 years old, made a joke about the shaved head of Jada Pinkett Smith, which infuriated Smith to the point of going on stage and slapping the comedian.

“Will Smith just beat the crap out of me,” the South Carolina native said in censored footage that later circulated online.

While the remembered fresh prince of bel air He turned to him forcefully again.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum said as he returned to his seat.

After the controversy the fans of the celebrity eagerly await your return to the screens which has been delayed after receiving the rejection of the film industry and even that of his wife who assured that he did not need his help.