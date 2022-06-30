Kim Kardashian explains how she lost 7kg to wear Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian lost 7 kg in a few weeks to be able to wear Marilyn Monroe’s vintage dress at the Met Gala 2022: she said she had a strict diet, then changed once she finished the red carpet.

Kim Kardashian is one of the protagonists of the Met Gala and also this year he stole the show by presenting himself wearing the dress of Marilyn Monroethe same one who dressed the diva in 1962 on the occasion of the birthday of President John F. Kennedy.

A bold and sensual dress for the time and perfectly modern allowed the American entrepreneur to steal the show on the red carpet of the annual gala that takes place in New York. Several backstories emerged in these hours, from the details to the value of the vintage dress, acquired in 2016 by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum for about 5 million dollars. TO Vogue Kim Kardashian confessed that she had to line up in order to wear it: lost 7 kg in 3 weeks.

Kim Kardashian’s confession

Kim Kardashian, after expressing her gratitude on Instagram, a Vogue he told the background behind the choice of his look, a multimillion-dollar piece that dates back to 1962, stored in a darkened vault, controlled at optimal 68 degrees and 50% humidity, it reads.

The dress was carried by the guards and I had to put on gloves to try it on. I always thought that she (Marilyn Monroe, ed) was extremely curvy, I imagined being thinner than her in some places and vice versa. When I noticed that she didn’t fit me I wanted to cry because it couldn’t be changed.

And for this reason, a few months before the Met Gala 2022, in order not to give up the dress, she decided to get in line to slim down. “Either this, or nothing“he explained clearly and so in the weeks following the first trial he followed a strict diet to achieve his goal.

I wore a sauna suit twice a day, ran on the treadmill, cut out all sugars and carbohydrates, ate only vegetables and protein. I didn’t starve, but I was very strict.

After a month on the diet, Kim Kardashian managed to achieve her goal: when she returned to the basement of Ripley’s in Orlando, where the dress is kept, for the final test, she almost cried with joy because the dress fit her like a glove.

Kim Kardashian wore the original dress for only a few minutes

But the truth, we read in Vogue, is that the original dress only dressed the American entrepreneur for a few minutes. Given the fragile nature and the historical value of her garment, Kim Kardashian did not want to take too many risks and for this reason, after the staircase on the red carpet, she changed and wore a replica owned by Ripley.