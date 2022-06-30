Kate Winslet in blue: this will be her na’vi warrior in ‘Avatar: The sense of water’

Until now we knew that the return of Kate Winslet rolling again at the command of james cameronmore than two decades after titanicafor the second installment of Avatar It developed like a fish in water, and almost literally seen that for some of the scenes, in a huge tank of water, the actress learned for her underwater shots to hold her breath for more than seven minutes. We could also see her dressed in utensils for capturing movements by computer, hinting that she would play a na’vithe native race of the planet Pandora.

At the beginning of May, the first and long-awaited trailer was also released, and from then on some more possible information about the character that Winslet would play in Avatar: The Water Sensethat it would be a na’vi call ronal and belonging to the Metkayina tribe.

Information that is confirmed in the report, with cover included and new exclusive imagespublished by the British magazine Empire.

The scoop reveals that he will play the na’vi war Ronal (pronounced “ron-nail”) leader of the Metkayina triberesiding in a shallow area near the vast oceans of Pandora, next to Tonowari (Cliff Curtis), and that his character will play a major role in the film. “She is strong. A warrior. Even in the face of grave danger, and while pregnant, she joins her people to fight for what she loves most. Her family and her home.”Winslet herself has highlighted in the report.

Even so, the protagonists of this new adventure, which will take place ten years after the events of the original film, will continue to be Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), now with their children, forced to leave their territory to take refuge in that of the Metkayina and where, at first, they will not exactly be received with open arms.

the sense of water It is the first of four sequels. that James Cameron is preparing, and that will be released in mid-December every two years, starting this same 2022, which is when it will hit theaters Avatar 2, specifically on December 16. It promises to be a visual and sound experience. But, more than a decade later (Avatar premiered at the end of 2009), and in a world dominated by superheroes, one of the questions to ask is Will Pandora reign at the box office again?

