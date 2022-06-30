Karmaland (Minecraft) is back: Season 5 trailer, participants and start date

Karmaland is back for a fifth season. This has been announced by the content creator and influencer Vegetta777 on his official Twitter account, where he has shared a first preview in the form of a trailer. This is serialized content within a Minecraft server, so the protagonists are the streamers themselves. In the absence of complete information, we already know basic data such as the start date or the participants. You can see the trailer on these lines.

karma land 5 It will be released on July 9. In the video you can see some clues of the locations that we will see during the adventure. In fact, right at the beginning there are signs that indicate two possible scenarios, the town and the Vegeta Gate. Beyond that, we have to wait until other important details are made public.

Since the trailer debuted on YouTube yesterday, June 29 at 10:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), the views have followed one another at this time close to 2 million viewers have enjoyed the clip. There are currently more than 400,000 likes.

Which streamers will participate in Karmaland?

There are still two names to be revealed, but in the video published on YouTube some of those who will be present in Karmaland are anticipated.

K- Vegeta

A-Willy

R – Rubius

M – Mangel

A-Alexby

L – Lolita

A- Luzu

N-Fargan

D-Frank

V = ?

V = ?

Minecraft, developed by Mojang and published by Microsoft, is a title that It is based on the construction of worlds. It is available on modern systems such as PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch or mobile devices and is a favorite among streamers.

Another important event in the world of influencers was the Evening of the Year. And what about Year 3? Ibai warms up engines.

Do not miss the best Minecraft servers.