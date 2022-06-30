Julia Roberts and George Clooney: all their movies together









Fans of the interpretive couple that form Julia Roberts and George Clooney are in luck. We finally have the trailer for their romantic comedy! Both actors are now reunited in journey to paradisea film in which they play a separated couple who try to prevent the wedding of their daughter, whom they play kaitlyn dever. We will still have to wait a little longer to be able to enjoy your fifth movie togetheralthough for now we can see the other four tapes that have starred Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

United for Ocean’s Eleven They met for the first time in the Ocean’s Sagadirected by Steven Soderbergh. George Clooney brought to life Danny Ocean in the trilogy, while Julia Roberts played Tess Ocean both in Ocean’s Eleven like in Ocean’s Twelve. Of course, he was absent from the third part of it, in which George Clooney continued, however, as well as Brad Pitt and Matt Damon. Interestingly, the couple the story began as an ex-partneras is the case now journey to paradise.











George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt, stars of Oceans’s Eleven GTRES GTRES/Warner Brothers/Courtesy Everett Collection Julia Roberts and George Clooney met again before the cameras on another occasion, between the first and second installments of the Ocean’s saga. It’s about the movie Confessions of a dangerous mindreleased in 2002 and also directed by Clooney. Sam Rockwell starred in the film as Chuck Barris, a television producer who was also a CIA assassin. George Clooney and Julia Roberts were part of a cast that also included drew Barrymore.