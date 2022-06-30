Journey to Paradise, romantic comedy with Julia Roberts and George Clooney

Available the trailer in Spanish of journey to paradisethe new romantic movie Ol Parker (director of Mama Mia! And again). The comedy will premiere in Spain on 16 of September 2022, exclusively in theaters.

Journey to Paradise hits theaters

The movie journey to paradise stars the Oscar® winners Julia Roberts Y George Clooneywho give life to a divorced couple who, to prevent their daughter’s love story from ending like theirs, will have to meet again and must do everything possible to understand each other.

journey to paradiseproduced by Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures and Red One Films, is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprises second chances can bring.

Directed by Ol Parker (Mama Mia! And again and screenwriter of the two installments of The exotic Marigold Hotel) from a screenplay of his co-written with Daniel Pipsky, journey to paradise is produced by Tim Bevan (The darkest moment, The Danish girl) Y Eric Felner (The Theory of Everything, Les Miserables), of Working Title; sarah harvey (The exotic Marigold Hotelco-producer of Hiding in Bruges), Deborah Baldstone (Palm Beach, Gone, a trip you will never forget), George Clooney and the Oscar winner Grant Heslov (Argo, Midnight Sky), from Smokehouse Pictures, as well as Julia Roberts, Lisa Roberts Gillan Y Marisa Yeres Gill (the last two co-executive producers of the “Homecoming” series), from Red Om Films.

journey to paradise was shot in Queensland, Australia, with the help of incentives provided by the Australian federal government and the state of Queensland’s “Strategy for Production” programme.

Data sheet

Original title: Ticket to Paradise

Year: 2022

Country: USA

Address: Ol Parker

Script: Daniel Pipsky

Distribution: Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo

Producer: Red Om Films, Smoke House Pictures, Universal Pictures, Working Title Films

Gender: Romantic comedy

Synopsis

the Oscar winners George Clooney Y Julia Roberts They meet again on the big screen as two exes who have no choice but to join forces to prevent their daughter, madly in love with her partner, from making the same mistake as them.

Journey to Paradise Trailer

Source Press Department Universal Pictures International Spain