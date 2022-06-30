Johnny Depp returns to the cinema and travels to France to record a new film | Films

Irais M.

The actor returns to the big screen after his battle against Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp is ready to return to the cinema after the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor was seen by TMZ when he arrived in France to shoot his first film since the legal battle he had in court, from which he emerged victorious.

The Johnny Depp’s first movie after the trial will be Jeanne duBarry, where he will play the French King Louis XV. This will be directed by also actress Maïwenn.

Depp landed the role of Louis XV at the beginning of May this year, when the trial against Amber Heard was still in progress, so his participation in the film does not necessarily have to do with the verdict of the jury in court.

The actor lost the characters of the franchises of fantastic animals Y Pirates of the Caribbean allegedly due to allegations of violence by his ex-wife. However, this did not prevent him from participating in the film. Minamata and the series puffinswhich means that it was never precisely canceled.

Yes indeed, the actor’s role in Jeanne duBarry will be the first since he cleared his name and restored his reputation at court.

Until now there is no tentative date for the premiere of Maïwenn’s film, since it is just in the pre-production stage, so we will have to wait a long time to see Johnny Depp as Louis XV.