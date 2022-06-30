It is revealed what is the role of Kate Winslet in the long-awaited Avatar: The way of water

In december and after thirteen years of waitingwill hit theaters Avatar: The Way of Waterthe sequel to highest grossing film in history. To make the wait more enjoyable, comes the revelation of the character that Oscar winner Kate Winslet will play.

James Cameron’s new film will focus on the Na’Vi after the battle to expel the humans from Pandora. The situation has become complicated again, since new legions have arrived on the planet, so jake sully, Neytiri and its people, they will have to face a new danger.

The way of water will have the return of main stars Sam Worthington as jake sullyZoe Saldana What Neytiri and the great Sigourney Weaver in a undisclosed role. New faces also join Cliff Curtis, Eddie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Vin Diesel and a great acquaintance of Cameron, Kate Winsletwith whom he worked on his other film tank, Titanic (1997).

The Na’vi watching from the bushes.

East June 30th Magazine Empire launched a exclusive preview of its next number, which will have as central note Avatar 2. The preview is an image of a Na’Vi woman call ronal. The post also reveals that character is played by Winslet.

According to the star Mare of Easttownher character is a ocean tribe leader of the Metkayina. “She is deeply loyal and a fearless leader. She is strong. A warrior. Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby on board, she still stands with her people and fights for what she loves most, her family and home.”, details the Oscar winner.

Ronal with his partner.

This is the first time in more than 20 years that Kate returns to work with Cameron. Normally in the director’s stories, his female characters are always warriors. An exception happened with Titanic, since although Rose stomps, she is not a warrior like Lieutenant ripley. Now Kate will have her revenge and she can become a warrior for James.

The cover of Empire with Ronal Winslet.

Taking into account that Empire released these first images, surely more will come as the days go by, so stay tuned dear readers, because there will be more news from Avatar: the way of water.

