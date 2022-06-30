Inter Milan confirm the signing of a midfielder

Little by little, movements are happening within the great squads. Some of them were already quite telegraphed in the last few hours, as we have seen about a Inter de Milan who already has a new midfielder in his ranks who will serve as an interesting complement to shore up his midfield.

The Giuseppe Meazza team has just made official in this case the landing of Kristjan Asllani20-year-old Albanian midfielder from Empoli. Author of 1 goal and 2 assists with this team in the season that has just ended, this player is now changing scenery to become part of the team coached by Simone Inzaghi.

An investment of €14 million

His first performances in the Calcio elite convinced the club Nerazzurri now to make this extremely interesting bet with which to finish propping up his spinal cord. In such a way that this footballer has wanted to go one step further with this signing, that he will be a great reinforcement for the core of the Lombard club.

An interesting objective to finish consolidating the media area of ​​this club for the future. He arrives on loan with a purchase obligation of €14 million and is seen as an interesting future complement for Marcelo Brozovic in this case.