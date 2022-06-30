In complete silence for a week: This is the condition for which Rafa Araneda underwent surgery on his throat

Jun 30 2022 – 11:00 a.m.



Days of complete silence lived the animator Raphael Araneda, who had to undergo surgery after a polyp was detected in his throat. After the intervention, the communicator has not been able to use his voice for a week.

“I couldn’t speak for a week and then I can only speak two minutes an hour on average”he explained in an interview with LUN.

10 days ago he was operated on in Miami, the city where he has resided since 2021, after doctors detected a polyp in his throat.

This is not the first time that the animator must enter the pavilion due to the presence of a polyp, since in previous years he also underwent surgery due to the presence of these growths on his vocal cords and nostrils.

What are polyps?

The polyps are tumors or lumps protruding from mucosal tissues. Although we can define them as tumors, these are usually benign growths and can appear in different structures such as: colon, rectum, uterus, nasal cavity, endometrium and throat.

The acute injuries, such as extremely loud screaming, are the main cause of the presence of polyps in the throat. But they also occur in people who use their voice as a work tool (such as singers or entertainers), by inhaling chemicals, cigarette smoke, or by contact with stomach acids, in people with reflux.

Polyps are growths similar to nodulesbut the former are usually larger, bulging and occur more in adults than in children.

How can I tell if I have a polyp?

In the case of Rafael Araneda, the communicator presented so many discomforts that he thought he had been infected with coronavirus.

“Three days before the operation I felt very bad in my throat and with a very strong pain in the pharynx area,” he explained to the national newspaper. But it wasn’t until he had a fever that he didn’t go to a health center.

Usually when a polyp grows in the throat, people may have symptoms such as:

Changes in the voice, such as persistent dysphonia.

Difficulty speaking.

Dryness.

Discomfort or pain in the throat.

Treatment for polyps is surgical removal of the lumps, and for which the recovery contemplates silence for a certain time. Doctors will then order exercise to re-introduce sounds and regain speech.

This article is designed to inform and is not intended to provide medical advice or solutions. Always ask your doctor or specialist if you have questions about your health or before starting treatment.

