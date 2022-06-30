IMSS specialists enter the National Academy of Medicine

The doctors Rafael Medrano Guzmán, director of the Oncology Hospital of the National Medical Center (CMN) Siglo XXI of the IMSS, and Juan Manuel Márquez Romero, professor and researcher of the IMSS in Aguascalientes, were distinguished with their admission to the National Academy of Medicine (ANM ), whose objective is to update knowledge and guide criteria of both health professionals and authorities, and the general public.

In a solemn session at the Congress Unit of the CMN Siglo XXI, Dr. José Halabe Cherem, president of the National Academy of Medicine, and Dr. Felipe Cruz Vega, president of the Mexican Academy of Surgery and head of the Coordination of Special Projects of Social Security Health, -who attended on behalf of the general director of the IMSS-, delivered diplomas and badges to the 15 new academics.

The National Academy of Medicine has been in existence for more than 150 years, and has distinguished itself for its contributions on topics of interest to health, its defense of ethics and humanism in scientific development, medical education and public policies.

DOCTOR RAFAEL MEDRANO, DISTINGUISHED CAREER

Dr. Rafael Medrano Guzmán, who entered the Oncology area in the Academy’s Department of Surgery, has an outstanding career in Social Security and in naval hospitals of the Secretary of the Navy; from the latter, he retired in 2020 after 30 years of service and was promoted to the rank of ship’s captain of the Medical-Surgeon Naval Health Service.

In 2015, he received the “Doctor Francisco Montes de Oca” National Surgery Award, the most important recognition for surgeons in the country.

He has received seven national awards in Oncology research, an honorable mention from the Senate, and two honorable mentions from the Secretary of the Navy of Mexico.

He maintained that “belonging to this great organization is extremely difficult and complex; however, it is a great pride and honor to be part of such formidable doctors, extraordinary colleagues, with a single purpose: the benefit of our patients”,

Dr. Medrano Guzmán pointed out that he will make his experience and work in the field of Oncology available to the ANM, since cancer is the third cause of death in the country; “Social Security is, without a doubt, the strongest and most powerful health institution in Mexico and Latin America, and linking up with organizations with such a long tradition strengthens health policies and the way of treating beneficiaries.”

DOCTOR MANUEL MÁRQUEZ, DISTINGUISHED VASCULAR NEUROLOGIST

For his part, Dr. Juan Manuel Márquez Romero, who enters the Neurology area of ​​the Academy’s Department of Medicine, is a vascular and interventional neurologist graduated from the “Manuel Velasco Suárez” National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery.

He has a Master’s degree in Medical Sciences from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM); In 2014 he was named Level 2 national researcher by the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt), and currently performs his care, teaching and research work at Social Security in Aguascalientes.

“I feel very excited, it is an important academic achievement for me and the institution. The IMSS has a very important care load at the national level, with links to scientific aspects,” said Dr. Juan Manuel Márquez, specialist in Neurology at the Zona General Hospital 2, from Aguascalientes.

Among the areas that will have newly admitted academics are Medical Biology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Pulmonology, Neurology, Clinical Neurophysiology and Rheumatology.

This solemn session was attended by Dr. José Ignacio Santos Preciado, secretary of the General Health Council; Dr. Oliva López Arellano, Secretary of Health of Mexico City; Dr. Ana Carolina Sepúlveda Vildósola, president of the Department of Public Health and Medical Sociology of the ANM and president of the Board of Directors of the IMSS Foundation, AC, as well as authorities from the health sector, from various National Academies, from the National Autonomous University of Mexico and the National Polytechnic Institute.