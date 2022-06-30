If you secretly record someone else in Florida, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard style, you could pay dearly

Every day it is more common to use applications to spy on a person through multiple methods with which to record private conversations, among other types of illegal espionage that invade a person’s privacy.

As a result of the civil case of Johnny Depp Depp and Amber Heard many think that it is legal to secretly record another person to contribute their recordings to a legal case or simply to blackmail someone, but it is not always legal since the laws vary depending on each state.

If you are being threatened with a private recording being made public without your consent, if your spouse is extorting you for a secret audio recording made using spyware, or if you have been recorded with a secret camera, know that the law is on your side. your part.

More than one will think twice when they learn about the prison sentences and the substantial fines for these crimes.

Florida State Law

▪ In Florida, it is a third-degree felony to record private conversations without the person’s consent. The Florida Recording Law is a “two party consent” law.

All persons involved in a private conversation must consent for any in-person audio recording to be legal in the state of Florida. And it is not only a crime to record this type of conversation, but also to disclose the content of that communication without the permission freely granted by each party.

In addition, the law states that it is prohibited to record a phone call without the consent of all persons as well as to record a private conversation in your own home, including your own family members. You always have to ask permission.

▪ Florida Video Voyeurism Laws § 810.145 prohibits the installation of any imaging device “to secretly view, transmit, or record to any person, without that person’s knowledge” in circumstances where the person exposes the body in private in an area where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy, including bathrooms and changing rooms.

Continue reading the story

The law also prohibits secret video recording under or through clothing without the person’s consent.

New law: If you turn up the music in the car too loud, this will be the substantial fine

BitTorrent has opted for the development of applications and programs that make espionage and surveillance difficult, such as its ultra-secure messaging application called Bleep.

Most common types of illegal espionage

▪ It is not legal when you don’t inform a person about mobile apps collect private data such as photos, text messages, calls, videos and emails among others.

▪ Location tracking apps, which misuse GPS and help monitor a person’s location without their consent.

▪ Conversation recording applications without the prior authorization of the recorded person.

Ready to become an American citizen? Funds to prepare you doubled to $20 million

Cyber ​​espionage programs – spyware, or stalkerware – are easy to obtain and give those who want to be snooping extraordinary powers to spy. But, it is illegal.

Sanctions for each criminal situation

▪ Secretly audio recording someone in Florida under Fla. Stat. 934.03, is a third degree felony, with criminal and civil penalties punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

▪ Each audio recording is a separate felony. If you make five recordings, you have committed five felonies under Florida law. And if you receive a secretly recorded audio and you share it, you also commit a crime even if someone else recorded it.

▪ It is also a third degree felony any time a person secretly shares the recorded audio, and each time you share it is a separate felony.

▪ Racketeering is a second degree felony, separate from the recording offense, with a severity rating of Level 6, under the Florida Criminal Punishment Code. It is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, 15 years of probation, and a $10,000 fine.

▪ In Florida, these types of recordings without the consent of all the people involved are inadmissible in court in any legal case, according to the law 934.06, unless they are used to denounce a case of violation of privacy or distribute said recordings under Fla. Stat. 934.

▪ The only exception to this law is when the secret recording is made by children under the age of 18 who are being physically or sexually abused by an abuser.

▪ Through the law Fla. Stat. 934.10, you can also file a civil action for tort of invasion of privacy against the person secretly recording the audio of your home or in general. The fine is $100 per day of secret audio recording or $1,000, whichever is greater.

You can only legally record in public places, not private ones, according to Florida statute. And, at the moment, the only ones who do not have restrictions in this regard are government organizations and the law enforcement department.