“I wish I had used it more”

During a promotional interview granted exclusively to Brandon Davis from ComicBook.com, Tessa Thompson talked about the fighting style of Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder and his new weapon, the Thunderbolt – call Thunderbolt in original – of Zeus (Russell Crowe). After admitting to having wanted to use the weapon more in the filmthe actress told a funny anecdote about the de The gladiator:

“There will be some new moves. I have to be honest, I didn’t like the fact of… I wish I had more time. Valkyrie doesn’t spend as much time as she would like with the Thunderbolt, but it was a lot of fun. Hope to Russell [Crowe] don’t mind if I say this, but it’s great when he uses it obviously because it’s his weapon so he’s learned to handle it. Sometimes he would rehearse out of my trailer and watch him practice, which was really fun. It also reminded me of when I first played Valkyrie, when I was training for the role with my sword. I took it everywhere and practiced. So it was very sweet to see Russell win a tennis kilt and practice his skills. “