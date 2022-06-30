Howard Stern Reveals He’s Involved in a Doctor Doom Project

Marvel Studios is expanding more and more his list of heroes and villains thanks to Phase 4 we are living. Some of the most anticipated characters are Fantastic Four with Doctor Doomthat although he started out as his villain, in the end he would end up being a much bigger villain for the Marvel Universe.

It is now rumored that Doom could appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as a minor appearance, but apparently the creator of Legion, commented that he was working on something for the villain. Here we are going to tell you about all this.

Howard Stern: “I’m going to do ‘Doctor Doom’ this summer”

Nothing is known yet about how it could be introduce Doctor Doom into the Marvel Cinematic Universebut apparently, an actor could have revealed that we will soon have a solo character project.

A Twitter user discovered that Howard Stern could be involved in this Doctor Doom project, which is not yet known if it is true or not. turns out during a commercial break of the program The Howard Stern Showthe same Stern, I didn’t know the mics were openduring a conversation about Doom

Many believe that the conversation is a joke and that everything was prepared, since the next guests on the program were discussed. this was where named Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, commenting on what schedule they would agree with him. It is then that Stern commented that this summer he would be involved in a Doctor Doom project:

“Okay, I’m going to do ‘Doctor Doom’. But trust me, I’m fucking miserable about it.”

Apart from this, he also commented that he had called Robert Downey Jr. for advice on acting techniques, implying that it was he who was going to play the character of Doctor Doom.

Let’s remember that this could just be a joke. Or it is possible that only the actor is hired to play himself interviewing Doctor Doom. Here Doom would tell him about his life story, something inspired by Books of Doom.

In the comics, a Doom bot narrates his life to a journalistremembering his childhood, his friendship with reed richardsexperiments of his, and how he took latveria. Although really this journalist ended up locked in the dungeons from Latveria.

Now, tell us reader, Would you like to see actor Howard Stern playing the villainous Doctor Doom? we will read you for Twitter and do not forget to follow us here in Super Fiction to find out more news from the DC Universe.

