How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this June 30?

The Mexican peso resumed its positive streak yesterday, although for today Thursday June 30 loses ground again with respect to the price of dollar. The national currency seems to have stagnated above 20 pesos, suffering very marked fluctuations, in the face of a possible new rise in interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the United States. For today the currency of Mexico has an average of 20.13 for the different exchange rates, which means a depreciation of seven cents compared to how much was it worth yesterday, although several banks have a lower cost than last day.

The specialized web portals and the different financial institutions of Mexicothey already made known How much does it cost the dollar for this last day of the month, so those interested in acquiring or exchanging the US currency must take into account which institution offers the best prices. For today Thursday June 30, the best option in buying and selling is Afirme, against it is Scotiabank, the bank that has the highest costs. While the Bank of Mexico once again increased its FIX exchange rate to 20.14 pesos, which translates into 16 cents more than yesterday.

Price of the dollar in the different exchange rates this Thursday, June 30

Affirm: it is quoted at 19.20 pesos for the purchase and 20.60 for sale at the windows of Mexico .

Azteca Bank: price of dollar It is 19.15 pesos for purchase and 19.99 for sale today, Thursday, June 30.

Core Bank: the dollar worth 20.43 in purchase and sale.

Banorte: for today Thursday June 30 maintains the exchange rate of 19.00 pesos for purchase and 20.40 for sale.

BBVA: the dollar worth 19.51 pesos for purchase and 20.42 for sale today.

Banamex: it costs 19.54 Mexican pesos to buy, for 20.65 for sale in Mexico .

HSBC: for this June 30th it is quoted at 19.66 for purchase and 20.40 for sale.

Scotiabank: the price of dollar It is 19.77 to the purchase and sale of 20.53 pesos today Thursday.

For their part, both the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) and the Tax Administration Service (SAT) also published How much does it cost the dollarhaving an average of 20.14 pesos for the purchase and sale this June 30th.

Mexican peso continues to suffer volatility with respect to the price of the dollar

Analysts were awaiting the statements of the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, at the forum organized by the European Central Bank held in Portugal, to speculate what the behavior of the Mexican currency would be at the end of this month. However, after his statements, the Mexican peso suffered a new setback with respect to the price of dollar and had a further loss of 0.2 percent this June 30th.

The head of the Fed, clarified at the conference that they will not allow the United States to fall into a “higher inflation rate”, despite the fact that this means raising interest rates even more, to historical levels that could put the growth of the economy at risk.