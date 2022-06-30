How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this June 30?

The Mexican peso resumed its positive streak yesterday, although for today Thursday June 30 loses ground again with respect to the price of dollar. The national currency seems to have stagnated above 20 pesos, suffering very marked fluctuations, in the face of a possible new rise in interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the United States. For today the currency of Mexico has an average of 20.13 for the different exchange rates, which means a depreciation of seven cents compared to how much was it worth yesterday, although several banks have a lower cost than last day.

The specialized web portals and the different financial institutions of Mexicothey already made known How much does it cost the dollar for this last day of the month, so those interested in acquiring or exchanging the US currency must take into account which institution offers the best prices. For today Thursday June 30, the best option in buying and selling is Afirme, against it is Scotiabank, the bank that has the highest costs. While the Bank of Mexico once again increased its FIX exchange rate to 20.14 pesos, which translates into 16 cents more than yesterday.

