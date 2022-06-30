Henry Thomas Sees It’s Quite Unlikely That an ET The Extra-Terrestrial Sequel Will Ever Be Made

Of all the iconic films of the ’80s, there was one that stood out above all: one that snatched Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope the highest-grossing film title in history; one that this 2022 turns 40.

And it is that ET The Extraterrestrial fulfilled a few days ago 40 years since its premiere in the United States. In Spain, the event will take place in December.

As one of the most beloved films of the 1980s, many wonder if there is even a remote chance that a sequel will ever be produced.

Speaking to Comicbook, Henry Thomasthe actor who gave life to Elliot in the Steven Spielberg film, has practically completely ruled out that possibility.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

Henry Thomas was asked about the unlikely sequel to ET The Extra-Terrestrial in the wake of the success of another sequel with a long time lapse in between: Top Gun: Maverick. However, the actor does not see that the case is the same.

“There were ideas that came up over the years. There were some serious talks early on because the studio was really pushing to follow up on the success of the 1982 season…

That’s why the announcement was made. I think Spielberg approved of the ad because that’s as close to a sequel as he’s willing to do. The response to that Xfinity ad was so overwhelming that people thought it was a sneak peek at a sequel.“.

Thomas refers to 4-minute ad from 2019 featuring Elliot and ET in the present dayand that, certainly, generated a lot of interest in the networks.

It also alludes to the approaches of sequels that existed at the time. In fact, an ending was filmed that left open the possibility of a sequel, with one active communicator left on Earth. However, Spielberg thought that a sequel would spoil the ending of the film.

The scene was deleted, and as Henry Thomas says, the closest thing to a sequel to ET The Extra-Terrestrial will be that 2019 ad.