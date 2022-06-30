Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Karen Gillan On A Colossal And Bittersweet Movie

A few days ago was held in Los Angeles la World Premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder and, for the occasion, he was also present Karen Gillan, interpreter of Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress spoke briefly about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3the anticipated next installment in the James Gunn trilogy, stating that the film will be “colossal” And “bitter-sweet“:

It was a wonderful experience, I loved working on that movie, I’m about to cry, I loved it, it was beautiful. I loved the journey of the characters and being able to work with James again… I’m glad he came back to us, it was like a family reunion. I think we’ve taken it to another level this time around, and as you know there might be a chapter closing in some ways, so it’s a bit bittersweet. However, everyone gave their best with this chapter.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be directed by James Gunn and will be released in theaters on May 23, 2023. In the cast we will once again find Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn. Will Poulter will be the new entry and will play Adam Warlock. The film will close the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, one of the most beloved of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.