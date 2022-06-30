Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Karen Gillan Heralds a Colossal Movie and a Bittersweet Closure | Cinema

At the premiere of Thor: Love and ThunderKaren Gillan spoke briefly about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and what to expect from the final chapter of the James Gunn trilogy.

As you can read, Nebula’s interpreter heralded a colossal film and a bittersweet ending

It was a wonderful experience, I loved working on that movie, I’m about to cry, I loved it, it was beautiful. I loved the journey of the characters and being able to work with James again… I’m glad he came back to us, it was like a family reunion. I think we’ve taken it to another level this time around, and as you know there might be a chapter closing in some ways, so it’s a bit bittersweet. However, everyone gave their best with this chapter.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be in theaters on May 23, 2023. In the cast, once again, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn. Will Poulter will be Adam Warlock.

