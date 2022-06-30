From Nicolas Cage to John Malkovich or Joaquin Phoenix

Nicolas Cage playing himself? That may not be anything new for an actor who takes on the craziest, low-budget projects, inexhaustible source of inspiration for memes, and which is already a genre in itself: “a Nicolas Cage film”. But, now he does it officially in The unbearable weight of a huge talentcomedy and action, parody and also a tribute in a proposal directed by Tom Gormican and released in our theaters on June 17.

The story involves a capo of a drug cartel, who is also the biggest fan of the actor, the CIA and our protagonist turned into a hero despite himself as the savior of the daughter of the president of Catalonia (by the way, named María Delgado ) and the paradisiacal landscapes of Mallorca as a setting. And in it he is a Nick Cage in ruins, with his ex and his daughter tired of the actor’s outbursts and ego, with an acting career always on the verge of failure or success and in a mixture of reality and fiction.

“I’m never going to see that movie. I’ve been told that it’s good and that the public that has been able to see it has loved it. But it is a very fat smoke for me to go to the cinema and see myself in a highly neurotic and anxious version of myself “assured Cage a few months ago in Collider.

He also wanted to make it clear that the version of himself that we see on screen is not exactly his. Both the director and the screenwriter wanted it to reflect the more neurotic and anxious side of him: “I told him (To Tom Gornican) that it was not like that, that in reality I am of calm and reflective moments. But he said that a neurotic Cage is the best Cage, and so I did.”

Before him there have been many interpreters and stars who have appeared before the cameras as they are, without fictitious names. Basketball figures like Michael Jordan in spacejam (nineteen ninety six), james lebron in Space Jam: New Legends (2021) or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Land as you can (1980). The Beatles starred in titles such as What a night we had that day! (1964) or Help! (1965). In a metacinema exercise, Heather Langenkamp Y Robert Englund they came to interpret themselves in Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994), and James Franco, seth roden either Chaning O’Tatum they did the same in the apocalyptic comedy party to the end (2013).

Bill Murray in ‘Zombieland’ (2009)

Bill Murray in ‘Zombieland’ Columbia

He has a good experience in it, in spacejam either Coffee and Cigarettesthe anthology of shorts directed by Jim Jarmusch premiered in 2013. But, in between, his best and most celebrated interpretation of himself was that of zombielandin his Los Angeles mansion and in a post-apocalyptic world plagued by the walking dead.

It was one of the great moments, and the most hilarious, of the film Reuben Fleischerand there were also those who wanted to see in his speech a critique of hollywoodabout the inevitability of going through that world without being bitten by others.

Jean-Claude Van Damme in ‘JCVD’ (2008)

Jean-Claude Van Damme in ‘JCVD’ Gaumont Film Company

In one of those amazing proposals movie within movie, the barriers of reality and fiction are distorted with the Belgian actor, expert in martial arts and icon of action cinema, and with not a few detractors in the interpretive field, as the protagonist. An idol with feet of clay, without fear of being vulnerable and sensitive in front of the camerasand at the same time reinventing himself as a hero.

Mabrouk El Mechrico-author of the script, directed a story in which a sad Van Damme and in very low hours, without being offered papers and harassed by the lawsuit with his ex to determine the custody of his daughter, returns to his native district of Brussels to without eating or drinking getting into another mess, the robbery at a post officeand the police believing that he is the ringleader of the robbers.

John Malkovich in ‘Being John Malkovich’ (1999)

John Malkovich in ‘Being John Malkovich’ Universal

Probably the most famous title on the list, with John Cusack playing a depressed archivist whose true vocation is that of a puppeteer. His destiny will change completely when he discovers a small door that allows him to enter in the very brain of renowned actor John Malkovich.

A brilliant paranoia directed by Spike Jonze with script of charlie kaufman, surreal, reflective and tremendously funny and witty. To what extent are we all puppets or the person we wish we were?

Joaquin Phoenix in ‘I’m Still Here’ (2010)

Joaquin Phoenix in ‘I’m Still Here’ Flemmy Productions

What happens to Joaquin Phoenix? This is what the actor’s followers wondered in 2009 after appearing for months looking disheveled, slurring words, or scattered in interviews, and presenting himself in a new artistic facet, as a rap singer. Finally, she revealed the secret. It was all part of her performance for a mockumentary, I’m Still Herewhich was rolling Casey Affleckhis brother-in-law.

The experiment, genius or madness, half worked and could even have ended his career. However, Joaquin Phoenix is ​​very Joaquin Phoenix. And there’s the Oscar for joker that you obtained in 2020 to certify it.

Robin Wright in ‘The Congress’ (2013)

Robin Wright in ‘The Congress’ Pandora Filmproduction

A veteran actress struggling to find roles decides to accept an offer from a studio. Your face and body will be used to create digital charactersand without aging, at convenience for future films.

Twenty years later, technological advances allow us to go one step further. Allow people to transform into animated avatars and become any character they want. But, for this, they require another agreement with the actress, that your image is the product to be marketed. And the protagonist of this dystopian fable directed by the Israeli Ari FolmanBetween animation and live action, it was the same Robin Wright.

Carmina Barrios in ‘Carmina o resenta’ (2012)

Carmina Barrios in ‘Carmina o resenta’ Andy Joke, SL

Recognition by the general public came late, when he was almost sixty years old. This Sevillian, mother of the actors Paco Y Mary Leonwon over critics and viewers for its freshness and self-confidenceall character and heart, with the mockumentary, and sequel Carmina and Amen two years later, run by his son.

And since then the offers rained down on him. She has appeared in series like the mainland Y Down thereand has in production rainbawthe new Paco León with a story inspired by The Wizard of Oz.

