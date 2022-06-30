Free games epic games store: creators of Fortnite are giving away this incredible Robin Hood video game | Free games

The free games of the week are here. Once again, Epic Games Store, online store of the creators of fortniteare back with three great gifts for all PC gamers who are looking for something to play alone or with friends.

If you are a fan of rpg video games and what you are looking for are titles that offer impressive PvP games, a lore full of magic with medieval knights or explore a huge alien world; then Epic Games free games are a great alternative.

From June 30 to July 7 at 10:00 am you will have the opportunity to get your hands on a PC copy of Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Geneforge 1 – Mutagen Y Iratus: Lord of the Deadthree RPGs that will catch you from the start.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Released in 2021 for consoles and PC, Hood: Outlaws & Legends is an action-adventure RPG in which you will play as Robin Hood and your mission will be to face rival gangs in a medieval world. Your objective will be to steal treasures stealthily and reduce all the enemies without them knowing what attacked them. The video game also offers PvP matches in 4 vs 4 teams. Download it for free from this link.

Geneforge 1 – Mutagen

If you are looking for something out of the ordinary, Geneforge 1 – Mutagen it is a very good option. This fantasy RPG will allow you to explore a huge world full of monsters, aliens and dinosaurs. Use your wits to have an army of custom mutants with hundreds of abilities to search for treasures, factions and creations. Download it for free from this link.

Iratus: Lord of the Dead

Experience black magic in this turn-based fantasy RPG where you and your undead army must help the necromancer exterminate the surface world. Download it for free from here.