Fortnite PlayStation Cups in July 2022 for PS4 and PS5: dates, times and how to participate
The playstation cup of Fortniteexclusive to PS4 Y PS5come back in the month of July of 2022. And there will not be just one, but there will be several. These competitive events will allow us to win rewards in cash if we are in good standing. Below we tell you everything that has been announced about these new glasses of fortnite season 3:
When are the Fortnite PlayStation Cups in July 2022?
The July 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cups are held on the 7th, 12th, 21st and 24th, at a time that changes depending on our game region. To check the specific schedule according to the region in which we want to participate, we must enter the tab “Competition” from the Fortnite Battle Royale menu. Each Cup will have a different game mode:
- PlayStation Cup on July 7, 2022: Architect mode activated; we can edit all the constructions, including those of the rivals. Solo mode, construction enabled. The top 33 from each region go straight to the final.
- PlayStation Cup on July 12, 2022: default equipment; players start with weapons and items from the beginning. Solo mode, construction enabled. The top 33 from each region go straight to the final.
- PlayStation Cup on July 21, 2022: Solo mode, construction enabled. The top 34 from each region go straight to the final.
How to participate in the July 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cups?
To participate in the July 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cups we have to connect to Fortnite from a PS4 or PS5 on the days indicated at the time that corresponds according to our region of the game, and have at least level 50 account. Also we must have an active PlayStation Plus account. To enter the PlayStation Cup game mode, from the Play tab:
- Change the mode to PlayStation Cup Mode by pressing the square to access the Discover tab.
- Scroll to the Fortnite Competitions section.
- Select PlayStation Cup.
In each different qualifying phase/Cup, the participants will have up to three hours to play up to ten games in which the objective is to earn the maximum number of points possible both by eliminating rivals and by being in a good position consistently.
July 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cup Prizes
This is the award list for July 2022 PlayStation Cups players:
all regions
- For getting at least 8 points in Qualifier 1: Hawk Stance graffiti.
- For getting at least 8 points in Qualifier 2: Boogie Force graffiti.
- For getting at least 8 points in Qualifier 3: Blue Ram Sprint graffiti.
Europe
- 1st $2,000
- 2nd $1,800
- 3rd $1,700
- 4th $1,600
- 5th $1,500
- 6th $1,400
- 7th $1,300
- 8th $1,200
- 9th $1,100
- 10th $800
- 11th to 20th $600
- 21st to 30th $500
- 31st to 60th $400
- 61st to 100th $200
United States (East Coast)
- 1st $1,600
- 2nd $1,400
- 3rd $1,300
- 4th $1,200
- 5th $1,100
- 6th $1,000
- 7th $900
- 8th $800
- 9th $700
- 10th $600
- 11th to 20th $500
- 21st to 50th $400
- 51st to 100th $200
United States (West Coast)
- 1st $1,400
- 2nd $1,200
- 3rd $1,100
- 4th $1,000
- 5th $900
- 6th $800
- 7th $700
- 8th $600
- 9th $500
- 10th $450
- 11th to 50th $400
- 51st to 100th $200
Brazil
- 1st $1,500
- 2nd $1,300
- 3rd $1,200
- 4th $1,100
- 5th $1,000
- 6th $900
- 7th $800
- 8th $700
- 9th $600
- 10th $500
- 11th to 50th $400
- 51st to 100th $200
Asia
- 1st $1,000
- 2nd $850
- 3rd $800
- 4th $750
- 5th $700
- 6th $650
- 7th $600
- 8th $550
- 9th $500
- 10th $450
- 11th to 50th $400
- 51st to 100th $200
Oceania and the Middle East
- 1st $1,000
- 2nd $800
- 3rd $750
- 4th $700
- 5th $650
- 6th $600
- 7th $550
- 8th $500
- 9th $450
- 10th $400
- 11th to 90th $200
July 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cups Scoring System
- Victory Royale: 30 points
- 2nd: 25 points
- 3rd: 22 points
- 4th: 20 points
- 5th: 19 points
- 6th: 17 points
- 7th: 16 points
- 8th: 15 points
- 9th: 14 points
- 10th: 13 points
- 11th to 15th place: 11 points
- Each elimination: 1 point in Qualifiers 1, 2 and 3. Eliminations will add 2 points in the Fortnite PlayStation Cup Final.
These are competitive Fortnite Season 3 events. If you want to warm up and get your batteries ready for these new cups, we recommend you take a look at our Fortnite guide, where we tell you, among other things, where there are Vending Machines or how to improve weapons . This information can get you out of more than one jam.
