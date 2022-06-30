Fortnite PlayStation Cups in July 2022 for PS4 and PS5: dates, times and how to participate

The playstation cup of Fortniteexclusive to PS4 Y PS5come back in the month of July of 2022. And there will not be just one, but there will be several. These competitive events will allow us to win rewards in cash if we are in good standing. Below we tell you everything that has been announced about these new glasses of fortnite season 3:

When are the Fortnite PlayStation Cups in July 2022?

The July 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cups are held on the 7th, 12th, 21st and 24th, at a time that changes depending on our game region. To check the specific schedule according to the region in which we want to participate, we must enter the tab “Competition” from the Fortnite Battle Royale menu. Each Cup will have a different game mode:

PlayStation Cup on July 7, 2022 : Architect mode activated; we can edit all the constructions, including those of the rivals. Solo mode, construction enabled. The top 33 from each region go straight to the final.

: Architect mode activated; we can edit all the constructions, including those of the rivals. Solo mode, construction enabled. The top 33 from each region go straight to the final. PlayStation Cup on July 12, 2022 : default equipment; players start with weapons and items from the beginning. Solo mode, construction enabled. The top 33 from each region go straight to the final.

: default equipment; players start with weapons and items from the beginning. Solo mode, construction enabled. The top 33 from each region go straight to the final. PlayStation Cup on July 21, 2022: Solo mode, construction enabled. The top 34 from each region go straight to the final.

How to participate in the July 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cups?

To participate in the July 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cups we have to connect to Fortnite from a PS4 or PS5 on the days indicated at the time that corresponds according to our region of the game, and have at least level 50 account. Also we must have an active PlayStation Plus account. To enter the PlayStation Cup game mode, from the Play tab:

Change the mode to PlayStation Cup Mode by pressing the square to access the Discover tab.

Scroll to the Fortnite Competitions section.

Select PlayStation Cup.

In each different qualifying phase/Cup, the participants will have up to three hours to play up to ten games in which the objective is to earn the maximum number of points possible both by eliminating rivals and by being in a good position consistently.

July 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cup Prizes

This is the award list for July 2022 PlayStation Cups players:

all regions

For getting at least 8 points in Qualifier 1: Hawk Stance graffiti.

For getting at least 8 points in Qualifier 2: Boogie Force graffiti.

For getting at least 8 points in Qualifier 3: Blue Ram Sprint graffiti.

These rewards are free for getting 8 points in Qualifiers 1, 2 and 3

Europe

1st $2,000

2nd $1,800

3rd $1,700

4th $1,600

5th $1,500

6th $1,400

7th $1,300

8th $1,200

9th $1,100

10th $800

11th to 20th $600

21st to 30th $500

31st to 60th $400

61st to 100th $200

United States (East Coast)

1st $1,600

2nd $1,400

3rd $1,300

4th $1,200

5th $1,100

6th $1,000

7th $900

8th $800

9th $700

10th $600

11th to 20th $500

21st to 50th $400

51st to 100th $200

United States (West Coast)

1st $1,400

2nd $1,200

3rd $1,100

4th $1,000

5th $900

6th $800

7th $700

8th $600

9th $500

10th $450

11th to 50th $400

51st to 100th $200

Brazil

1st $1,500

2nd $1,300

3rd $1,200

4th $1,100

5th $1,000

6th $900

7th $800

8th $700

9th $600

10th $500

11th to 50th $400

51st to 100th $200

Asia

1st $1,000

2nd $850

3rd $800

4th $750

5th $700

6th $650

7th $600

8th $550

9th $500

10th $450

11th to 50th $400

51st to 100th $200

Oceania and the Middle East

1st $1,000

2nd $800

3rd $750

4th $700

5th $650

6th $600

7th $550

8th $500

9th $450

10th $400

11th to 90th $200

July 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cups Scoring System

Victory Royale: 30 points

2nd: 25 points

3rd: 22 points

4th: 20 points

5th: 19 points

6th: 17 points

7th: 16 points

8th: 15 points

9th: 14 points

10th: 13 points

11th to 15th place: 11 points

Each elimination: 1 point in Qualifiers 1, 2 and 3. Eliminations will add 2 points in the Fortnite PlayStation Cup Final.

These are competitive Fortnite Season 3 events. If you want to warm up and get your batteries ready for these new cups, we recommend you take a look at our Fortnite guide, where we tell you, among other things, where there are Vending Machines or how to improve weapons . This information can get you out of more than one jam.

Sources: Epic Games [1] [2]