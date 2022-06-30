Fortnite: How to use and where to find chainsaws, and the flare gun

A new fix has arrived in Fortnite and brought the week of chainsaws in which players will be able to find this weapon in abundance.

The correction of the version v.21.10 Fortnite Battle Royale released this past June 28 introduced saw thrower week and the new version of the flare gun. These two additions will add extra spice to the game.

The saw thrower week is now available to celebrate your recent arrival. Find the Chainsaw in greater quantity until July 5. In addition to being found in their usual place in the Logging Workshop, they can now be found on the ground, in chests, and from supply drops that are in abundance.

Get a saw thrower to send a saw blade flying. Even after gravity drops the saw blade to the ground, it will roll and create chaos in its wake. Whether flying or rolling, the saw blade will destroy all structures in its path, with the potential to topple tall buildings. Sawblades also have the power to deal damage (and knock back) to players and cars. Saw throwers contain multiple blades.

Also, increase your revs to improve the range and projectile speed of the chainsaw, or hold it to turn it into a melee weapon. As long as you keep it revved up, the saw blade will spin so fast that it will be dangerous to structures (and enemies too). It is advisable to reserve the last blade of the chainsaw for close combat.

With the fireworks gun they will not fire a normal flare. Instead, each shot will be a fireworks display. The area where the fireworks cartridge explodes will catch fire, starting a fire that will spread.

Find the fireworks gun on the ground, in chests, and in supply drops.

Lastly, there are also two issues with the Battle Royale v21.10 fix regarding the competitive circuit. Read the competitive notes below.