Everything everywhere and at the same time: the business of the intellectual properties of others

Darth Vader chases Iron Man and Peely, the anthropomorphized banana from Fortnite, on a roller coaster in one of the video game commercials. Epic, its developer, does not own the rights to the sinister villain ofStar Wars nor of the superheroes of Marvelbut I know about the licenses to be able to use those characters in certain products. Fortnite, one of the most popular video games today, is another exponent of the success of crossovers in popular culture.

Crossovers between intellectual properties belonging to different companies (sometimes even rival companies) seem to have become the key to success in the audiovisual market.

In the last decade Ready Player One was Steven Spielberg’s highest grossing film. The Oscar-winning filmmaker made more than $579 million from that title alone in theaters, a figure more impressive when you consider that movies that preceded it, such as The Giant Good Friend ($199 million worldwide) and The Post: The Dark Secrets of the Pentagon ($179 million), and those that followed, like Amor sin Barreras ($75 million raised against $100 million invested, not counting advertising and distribution), were ranked among the commercial flops from the director of Tiburn and Jurassic Park.

The key to Ready Player One, an adaptation of the homonymous novel, is that it brings together a lot of characters from film, television, and video games. In the film, like an endless parade of cameos, the Batmobile, driven by Adam West’s Batman, can be seen racing against Akira’s motorcycle; or the robot from the animated feature film The Iron Giant confronting Mecha Godzilla, to give a few examples.

For the world of cinema, the crossing of intellectual properties is not something new. In 1962, King Kong vs. Godzilla, which pitted Universal’s monster against that of Japanese producer Toho. The film became, to that date, the most successful monster movie in the Land of the Rising Sun.

59 years later, in 2021, to Godzilla vs. Kong was credited with bringing audiences back to movie theaters, which had been closed for months due to the pandemic. It raised, in April of that year and at an international level, more than US$ 468 million: with several markets still closed and the fear of new outbreaks of covid in different regions.

A story of successes and failures

But the crosses did not always give the expected results at a commercial level. Much less on an artistic level. The poster for Frankenstein’s Lair, in 1944, warned of the gathering of Universal’s most prolific monsters in a single feature film: the creature played by Boris Karloff, Count Dracula (with John Carradine replacing Bela Lugosi), and even Lon Chaney Jr. again as the Werewolf, they came face to face. But the film fell far short of the accolades that had garnered the horror titles that brought the studio back to its golden age in the 1930s. In 2017, Universal attempted to revive the idea of ​​the Dark Universe by reviving its monsters and announcing Johnny Depp as The Invisible Man, Javier Bardem as Frankenstein and Russell Crowe as Dr. Jekyll and Mr Hyder. They even got to take a promotional photo all together (joined by Photoshop because they were on different continents). But the failure of The Mummy, the film starring Tom Cruise, which was the initial kick, buried the project that today only survives as an internet meme.

When the idea of ​​​​the crossover was revalidated as something successful, it was thanks to The Avengers, the highest grossing film of the year 2012, which had brought together all the Marvel characters in the Disney film.

The two studios know that the key to success is to make appear, even in cameos, the actors or characters that fans expect to see in a film in which they are not always the protagonists. The emblematic case is that of Spider-Man, the Marvel character that continues under the umbrella of Sony, but came to be integrated into the narrative universe created by Disney, through millionaire contracts.

For the world of comics mixing characters from rival companies is not something new. However, one of DC’s top brass, Dan DiDio, explained in 2017 why this is not a desirable strategy: When DC characters were mixed with Marvel characters, it was a last resort, because the comics industry was not in good shape. condition. But at the end of the day what the cross achieved was to homogenize. Kevin Feige, creative supervisor of the Marvel universe, does not think the same, who does not rule out a potential cinematic crossover between the two companies.

From games to independent cinema

Everyone is here! It was the slogan that accompanied the launch of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in 2018. Nintendo’s video game promised a herculean task: bring together several of the company’s most beloved characters and mix them with others who were outside the Japanese game company. The gaming world watched in amazement as even the characters that were owned by rival companies to Nintendo, such as Microsoft or SEGA, shook hands (virtually) with Super Mario. The behind the scenes of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, told by its artistic director Masahiro Sakurai, was the biggest challenge of his career because it meant a chaos of licenses, and corporate meetings between the most powerful developers to get so many alien characters to converge into one. a single video game.

The result, after two and a half years of development, was more than 29 million copies of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sold, critical success, and a nomination for Game of the Year at The Game Awards.

Also, in the world of video games, Dead By Daylight triumphed when it began to bring together the most famous murderers and monsters of film and television. Mathieu Cote, director and producer, admits in all the interviews that the most difficult thing about making the game is not programming it, but making all the parties with whom they negotiate the licenses happy. Netflix, for example, decided to withdraw the license from the studio that developed the video game to prevent them from continuing to sell the Demogorgon from Stranger Things.

Passages between characters from different media, such as movies and games, sometimes bear fruit: as when DC characters faced Mortal Kombat, or Marvel heroes fought Capcom and were among the most powerful. hits of their respective genres.

Crossovers, cameos, and narrative universes that entice the viewer to consume other products also passed the test among independent film productions. Everything Everywhere at the Same Time,film by A24 (a studio focused on low or medium budget productions), from its own posters to promote the theatrical release, emphasizes references to other films that, a priori, have nothing to do with each other: Ratatouille, Con Animo de Amar, De la China con Furor and La Vida de Adele, to cite illustrated examples. The accumulation of titles, which mixes Disney productions with Bruce Lee films, or French independent cinema with Hong Kong independent cinema, is neither random nor accidental. The pastiche served so that the film could be crowned as the most successful of the study (more than US$ 88 million grossed in theaters, with a budget of US$ 25 million) and one of the highest grossing independent films of the last decade.