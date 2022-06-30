Early reactions to Thor: Love and Thunder highlight Taika Waititi’s stamp, humor and a healthy dose of Guns N’ Roses

Although there are still a couple of weeks to go Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters, last Thursday Marvel Studios developed the premiere of the film in the United States.

Thus, in parallel to the declarations of the red carpet and the photos of the cast, this Friday the first reactions began to circulate about Thor: Love and Thunder by critics who have already seen the film.

Naturally these comments do not go into detail about the proposal for Thor: Love and Thunder. However, their common points indicate that the fourth Thor film is definitely a bet by Taika Waititi and that the director’s style of JojoRabbit would be fully present in his proposal. However, while for some critics Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) shine among the cast, there are also those who have objections to the rhythm and even maintain that it would not be at the level of Thor: Ragnarok.

All the while it seems that the presence of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” in the previews was not a simple marketing strategy and Love and Thunder would include a good dose of Guns N’ Roses.

Without further ado, below you can read some spoiler-free reactions from Thor: Love and Thunder.

Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier: “Thor: Love and Thunder is what I imagine living in the mind of Taika Waititi might be like. It’s wild, it’s funny, it’s a little over the top in the middle, but in the end it all comes together in a surprising, moving and satisfying way. Lots of Guns N’ Roses too. Much”.

Insider’s Kirsten Acuna: “Wow!! Thor: Love and Thunder is great! The best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home. I laughed. I cried. Then I laughed and cried some more, in that order. Natalie Portman FINALLY gets her due. Dr. Jane Foster is more than worthy of being Mighty Thor.”

Variety’s Courtney Howard: “Thor: Love and Thunder has an appetite for destruction and laughter. He is totally awesome! Taika Waititi offers a subversive and irreverent show. Great story, stakes and character building. Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, superb. Russell Crowe and Christian Bale slip easily into his world.”

Erik Davis of Fandango: “Another classic Thor adventure! Thor: Love and Thunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful and bizarre Guns N’ Roses-fueled battles with a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale and Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg!

Uproxx’s Mike Ryan: “Thor: Love and Thunder is the best movie in the MCU, or any movie ever made because it has a direct reference to Cocktail (that part is no joke) and in my own pantheon of references, those are the rules I set. A long time ago, so I must comply with them.”

Rachel Leishman of The Mary Sue: “Shit. Thor: Love and Thunder is the perfect blend of Taika at his best with comedy and a punch to the gut all rolled into one. I left this movie emotionally satisfied while sobbing and it was just perfect. We have a rock soundtrack from dad. In the words of my new favorite characters: AHH.”

Richard Nebens of The Direct: “Thor: Love and Thunder is predictably hilarious yet unexpectedly personal and heartfelt. The performances of Christian Bale and Natalie Portman really shine as Waititi tells an emotional story. I think this may be my favorite Thor movie.”

Felicia from Discussing Film: “Thor: Love and Thunder welcome to the jungle of the MCU! Taika plays with the humor of Ragnarok, some work while others fail. When the story continues, he is electrifying. Portman rampages as Mighty Thor and everyone hails Thompson as King Valkyrie!”

Eric Italiano from BroBible: “Thor: Love and Thunder is the funniest movie in the MCU. The jokes are excellent as are the cast that deliver them. Christian Bale is obviously also terrifying as Gorr. But, the plot felt flat and without stakes. I’m not sure if this is a Thor issue or an MCU without a major villain.”.

Variety’s Clayton Davis: “Thor: Love and Thunder is much more episodic than I would have suspected. Offers great laughs. A very standard villain with Christian Bale. I want the buddy cop comedy with Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson. Matt Damon must go to Broadway. The post-credits are epic! Pure fun.”

Simon Thompson of Forbes: “Thor: Love and Thunder is a vivid, vibrant blast that delivers. Hemsworth’s Thor remains a jewel in Marvel’s crown. Bale’s Gorr is a killer boogeyman that combines the absurd and the creepy. Portman’s Foster and Thompson’s Valkyrie are a top-tier pairing. Crowe’s Zeus is *chef’s kiss*.”

Jake Kleinman from Inverse: “I saw Thor: Love and Thunder. It can’t quite match the visual or comedic bombast of Ragnarok, but Taika Waititi makes up for it with an emotionally mature Marvel movie. It’s also a lot of fun (Natalie has jokes) and features one of the most impressive visual sequences in MCU history.”

GOAT Movies Podcast’s “Blurayangel”: “Basically, if you love Taika Waititi’s style of Thor, you’ll love Thor: Love And Thunder and if you don’t like Taika Waititi’s style, then no.”

Joshua Ryan of FandomWire: “Thor: Love and Thunder is what you would expect from Taika Waititi. Full of heart, great music and tons of comedy. Bale is fantastic as Gorr, but it’s Natalie Portman who steals the show. When she wields Mjölnir, she IS Mighty Thor. Another solid entry into the MCU.”.

Geek Vibes Nation: “Thor: Love and Thunder is Taika Waititi’s funky, colorful, epic ode to space rock operas that even delivers some heartfelt punches to the stomach. Portman steals the show, Thompson is brilliant, and Bale delivers a powerful and menacing performance as Gorr, while Hemsworth is at his best.”

Muses Of Media: “Thor: Love and Thunder has its ups and downs, but it doesn’t cut back on the action. It has great fight scenes and the chemistry between the actors has never been better. Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster are highlights.”

Thor: Love and Thunder was directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok Jojo Rabbit) and its cast includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Christian Bale as Gorr, Russell Crowe as Zeus, and Taika Waititi as Korg, among others.

The premiere of the fourth Thor solo film is scheduled for this July 7 in theaters.