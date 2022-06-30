Did your cookies get old and dry? So you can leave them as freshly baked

It is quite common that, if we let biscuits out of their packaging or by making them homemade We do not store them properly. these are done old and lose many of their featuresexample of them are the cookies that become too leathery and lose texture or those that, being soft, lose humidity and end with dry upleaving a cookie hard and not at all crunchy, fortunately there are some trick which will allow you to easily bring them back to life.

These actions will allow you to return the humidity and the texture of yours biscuits with time of anticipation or in an emergency when you need it, however, you must bear in mind that for them to look really good, it is best to use the method of repose that lasts a whole day, in this way your biscuits will have a better texture.

In advance

The first thing you can do to try to recover the biscuits that have been left out of their packing or they no longer have the same texture than before, is to place a couple of slices of White bread either wholemeal bread cool inside a airtight containeron top of these you must place your cookies and then you will have to close your bowlleaving rest cookies for a whole day, after 24 hours the cookies will have absorbed some of the humidity of the bread and will have a better texture.

This trick will leave your cookies with an incredible texture and original flavor. Photo: Pixabay

Immediately

Yes, on the contrary, you need your biscuits quickly recover some of the humidity that they have lost, you can easily achieve this by moistening with a atomizer Y simple water a towel of absorbent paperthen you must wrap your cookies with this paper and put them in the microwave for intervals of 15 seconds until they recover the moisture they lost, you must have watch out with this method because they can acquire a excess of liquid easily and remain more soft than they should.