Did your cookies get old and dry? So you can leave them as freshly baked

It is quite common that, if we let biscuits out of their packaging or by making them homemade We do not store them properly. these are done old and lose many of their featuresexample of them are the cookies that become too leathery and lose texture or those that, being soft, lose humidity and end with dry upleaving a cookie hard and not at all crunchy, fortunately there are some trick which will allow you to easily bring them back to life.

These actions will allow you to return the humidity and the texture of yours biscuits with time of anticipation or in an emergency when you need it, however, you must bear in mind that for them to look really good, it is best to use the method of repose that lasts a whole day, in this way your biscuits will have a better texture.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker