Did you know that Chris Pratt was left out of two movies due to his poor performance in the casting?

The insecurities that each one carries can sometimes play tricks on us and because of our nerves lose great opportunities that life gives us. The important thing is perseverance and keep trying because if we believe that we were born to be what we always dreamed of, like the actor Chris Pratt, then there is nothing that can stop us, not even that two super productions close the door in our face and tell us that ‘No’.

The professional career of Chris Pratt is going through an incredible moment, especially thanks to the fact that he is part of two monumental franchises, such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he plays Peter Quill of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, where personifies Owen Gradythe brave velociraptor trainer who has already starred in a trilogy.

