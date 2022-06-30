Did you know that Chris Pratt was left out of two movies due to his poor performance in the casting?

The insecurities that each one carries can sometimes play tricks on us and because of our nerves lose great opportunities that life gives us. The important thing is perseverance and keep trying because if we believe that we were born to be what we always dreamed of, like the actor Chris Pratt, then there is nothing that can stop us, not even that two super productions close the door in our face and tell us that ‘No’.

The professional career of Chris Pratt is going through an incredible moment, especially thanks to the fact that he is part of two monumental franchises, such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he plays Peter Quill of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, where personifies Owen Gradythe brave velociraptor trainer who has already starred in a trilogy.

Surely few could imagine this witty actor, who has a privileged physique and is the envy of many performers for the projects he stars in, lacking confidence due to an audition in which he was nervous and could not convince the casting assistants. to get selected. Well, this really happened and on more than one occasion.

Chris Pratt.

In an interview with the podcast smartness the actor said that he appeared at the auditions to star avatar and star trek, but the experience was nothing short of demoralizing: “I know I’ve made fun of actors who feel rejection or whatever, but I wasn’t even close, it was really demoralizing and it really made me question my potential or what I should aspire to as an actor.”

That experience to try to get a role in Avatar was negative: “I felt a bit overweight, I wasn’t really taking care of myself physically, I was in a relationship where we were drinking a lot,” The interpreter said about the audition that made him rethink his goals within the Hollywood industry, something that ultimately twisted the story.

Chris Pratt in Jurassic World.

Regarding the audition, he had a very specific memory in which “I was sweating in front of the casting assistant”, In addition to being convinced that “There was nothing compelling about her audition at all.” The truth is Chris Pratt managed to convince the executives of Marvel and Universal Pictures to be part of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World. He will soon lend his voice to Super Mario Bros. in a project that according to him will be “different from everything”.