Di Livio: “July 7 could be Cristiano Ronaldo’s day in Rome”

ROME – “I have confirmations from several sources that Roma are trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo”. Like this Angelo Di Livio to the microphones of Retesport, in the usual afternoon appointment during “1927”. The former player of Rome and Juventus then stated: “From what I learned in recent days, Roma are really trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and July 7 could be the date of the announcement of Cristiano in the Giallorossi”. Di Livio then added: «It is an indiscretion that is constantly circulating in the world of football. Many former footballers talk about it, many prosecutors say it. In addition, I happened to speak to a dear friend who works in the television sector and who learned of the Ronaldo negotiation from a very important manager of the Giallorossi club during a dinner a few days ago “.

A few days ago too Fabio Petruzzi, in the Giallorossi from 1994 to 2000, he had talked about the indiscretion Ronaldoalways on Retesport microphones: «I know for sure from a very accredited person who works in the world of football that Roma are trying in every way to take on Cristiano Ronaldo. There would be some details to file, especially on image rights. But I know that the Portuguese will leave United ». Meanwhile, on July 7th the Conference League trophy will be exhibited in Olympic stadium museum: the cup during the month of June went around five municipalities with the thanks of Roma to the Capitoline community for having shown in the previous months all its support for the implementation of sustainability and solidarity activities in the area.