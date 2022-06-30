‘Deadpool 3’ Writers Have an Idea About Who Should Play Wolverine (And It’s Not Hugh Jackman) – Movie News

The writers of one of the upcoming movies in the Marvel Universe, which should connect with the X-Men, have given their suggestions to fill the iconic role.

One of the most exciting developments when Kevin Feige announced his plans for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at Comic-Con 2019 was the arrival of the most famous mutants in comics. The X-Men will make a future appearance in the universe, but that arrival is being made with caution.knowing the enormous responsibility they have in their hands to choose the new actors who will give life to the most beloved characters, including Wolverine.

For more than a decade and a half, Wolverine’s face has been inseparable from that of Hugh Jackman, who has iconicly played the long-lived mutant with claws. It was an unconventional choice, as he physically differed from the character’s description in the comics and was also Australian, not Canadian. But he knew how to overcome prejudices and win applause in movies like Logan.

But Jackman is gone, and Marvel must look to the future. And right now Almost everyone who works at Marvel has an opinion on who the next Wolverine should be., like the case of the Russos who launched the name of Chris Evans. Perhaps the writers of the future Deadpool 3 have something else to say, having in their hands a character highly linked to mutants.

Chris Evans as Wolverine? The directors of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ want him to return to the MCU as the iconic mutant

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick stopped by the podcast The Post Credit Problem to talk about his latest movie Spiderhead, in addition to commenting on his next job with Marvel as screenwriters for the film that will reunite Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy. Although they did not talk about whether or not there will be X-Men in Dead Pool 3If that shared their ideas about the actor who should play Wolverine.

“It has to be someone shorter this time,” the writers suggested, as well as throwing in a bit of teasing names like “a Zach Galifianakis or Patton Oswalt maybe.” Reese and Wernick bet on return to the origins with the characterlooking for someone who is closer to the character’s canonical 5-foot-6 rather than Jackman’s 5-foot-3.

However, both are clear that the actor must meet a special condition that the Australian already had when he was chosen: “Honestly, I would go more for… an unknown person, because Hugh Jackman was reasonably unknown the first time and I think there was an initial reaction [de], ‘Oh, it’s too tall,’ or, ‘It doesn’t look good,’ or, ‘What’s this Australia? I think if they’re playing their cards right, they should probably make it someone we’ve never seen.”

For now Feige and company do not release garments about the character or about the mutant project, although that does not prevent speculation from proliferating. Right now the most commented rumors talk about Daniel Radcliffe as the favorite for the role of Wolverine. He is not exactly an unknown, but he is 1.65 meters tall, so he is not a bad option.

