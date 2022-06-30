Coverage Mexico vs Guatemala LIVE

45′ LET’S GO!!! The second half resumes and Luis Pérez’s Azteca Team has 45 minutes left.

Luis Pérez and his team will have 45 minutes to avoid a huge role for the Sub-20. – VILLA VILLA (@OmarVV9) June 30, 2022

45+2′ THE FIRST HALF ENDS!!!! The Mexican National Team is losing after the first 45 minutes and Luis Pérez will have to modify for the complement if he wants to come back to secure the ticket to the World Cup.

39′ GOOOOOOL FOR GUATEMALA!!!! Aruímides Ordoñez finishes completely alone with a header, after a cross down the left side and Guatemala takes the lead.

30′ We reached the first half hour of play and the match continues 0-0 at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium. The Mexican National Team continues looking for a way to do damage, but they can’t find a way.

20′ The minutes continue to advance and the Azteca National Team maintains possession of the ball, although it fails to achieve a clear chance of scoring.

10′ The Mexican National Team begins to press the exit and already sends the first warning in the Guatemalan goal, but it goes to one side.

0′ LET’S GO!!! The match starts at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in Honduras. The Aztec Selection look for your ticket to the U20 World Cup against Guatemala.

Confirmed lineup of Guatemala

This is the line-up with which Guatemala will face the match: Moreno, Corado, Mancilla, Santos, Cabrera, Ordoñez, Juárez, Franco, Urizar, Villagran and Montaño

Confirmed alignment of the Mexican National Team

This is the confirmed XI sent by Luis Pérez to face Guatemala: Eulogio; Alcantar, Leone, Martinez, Palma, Ambriz, Campos, Mariscal, Gonzalez, Perez, Lozano.

This is the scene, where the Aztec Selection will look for his ticket to the 2023 Indonesia World Cup. It should be noted that the winner of this match, Mexico vs. Guatemala, will face Dominican Republic or Jamaica.

Good night and welcome to the best LIVE coverage of the party Mexico vs. Guatemala corresponding to the CONCACAF World Cup quarterfinals of the category under 20 from the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The Mexican National Team needs this victory since it would mean your ticket for the World Cup of the category. It should be noted that the team led by Luis Pérez has not conceded a goal in their first four games, so they will seek to maintain that streak to reach the semifinals.

Join us for the next few hours on this LIVE coverage of Mexico vs Guatemala of the CONCACAF Under-20 World Cup and remember that the best sports information is on Azteca Deportes.