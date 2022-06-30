Complaint and expelled for life: Fernando Alonso and a scandal with the son of Nelson Piquet

After Nelson Piquet’s reprehensible statements towards Lewis Hamilton surfaced, the different details of the life of this particular character began to be known. He even made himself known as in the past he was also Fernando Alonso who linked his insults, although far from being the aberration he launched on the British Mercedes.

The Nano has never had enough time to respond to the former Brazilian driver, who is as good behind the wheel as he is obnoxious when it comes to talking. But part of there not being much affinity with Fernando Alonso It is due to what happened at the Singapore Grand Prix in 2008, a fact that involves the Spaniard and also Renault.

Piquet Jr., better known as Nelsinho, after testifying against Renault

On lap 13, Nelson Piquet Jr.’s car crashed into a wall, prompting a Safety Car to come out. This ended up benefiting the Astuarian, who took the victory thanks to the distances he shortened due to the incident, although his partner was the one who later denounced that it was his team that forced him to put his life at risk.

Nelsinho assured that hours before the race, Flavio Briatore and Pat Symonds approached him and demanded that he make a collision so that he would be favored Fernando Alonso. The German of Brazilian descent had no choice but to accept this, because he had problems with his contract.

In the middle of Alonso and Nelsinho appears Briatore, who was banned for life from Formula 1

Piquet Jr. was fired in 2009 and there the controversy broke out, of which the Elder brother He could do little since he was totally unaware of the plan of the Renault bosses at the time. The FIA ​​was the one who quickly took action on the matter and, thanks to the fact that his father got him immunity, he was able to file the complaint without problems.

The resolutions of the FIA

The International Automobile Federation quickly initiated the corresponding investigations, while Renault only received denials from the directors. Surprisingly – or not – both Briatore and Symonds left the team almost immediately when this broke in the media.

The French team would end up being disqualified for two years, although this was put on hold and would only apply in the event of a recurrence. For his part, Briatore was banned for life from any event that has to do with Formula 1, while Symonds was able to return to activities in 2014, since he was only given five years.