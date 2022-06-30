‘Cibeles de cine’ returns “with open arms” to the Palacio de Cristal in Madrid | Madrid

Public attending a session of ‘Cibeles de Cine’ in September 2019. cinema cibeles

The municipal film cycle Cibeles of cinema returns to the Crystal Gallery of the Madrid City Council to remind the people of Madrid that summer has begun. The CentroCentro summer film program had been absent since 2019, waiting for the health crisis to be overcome and it could be enjoyed again. This Friday the classic Cabaretwith Liza Minnelli as the protagonist, inaugurates the program, which includes films in the original version, season premieres, cult films and family titles.

Cabaret turns 50 turned into one of the iconic Hollywood musicals and that is why it is chosen as the inaugural film. Others will be added to this classic, such as The Godfather, Roman Holiday, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes either The Guateque. There will also be days for the premieres of this 2022 Jurassic World: Dominion or Top Gun: Maverickas well as The Gucci House, The Northman, Don’t Look Up either Bullet Trainthe new Brad Pitt movie, or Steven Spielberg’s version of West Side Story.

Jesús Mateos, director of communication and events at Mk2 Spain and founder of Sunset Cinema, companies that organize Cibeles of cinema, points out that it is “a very good opportunity for citizens to recover those films that they have not been able to see throughout the year in theaters”. The Crystal Gallery of the Palacio de Cibeles provides a more open environment for those who have had “reluctance” when going to traditional cinemas for fear of covid.

Cibeles of cinema closed 2019 as the film event with the most viewers in Madrid: 33,000. Mateos recalls that “in just a few years”, since its creation in 2014, the cycle had become a benchmark for the Madrid summer. “For us it was a shame to leave the project in standby”, he confesses. Last year they tried to return, but the restrictions due to the pandemic made the project unfeasible, “both economically and humanly”, and they took a step back hoping that the situation would improve. “The film industry has suffered a lot, but we have reason to be optimistic: we see that viewers are going up in theaters and that big events such as Mad Cool, Tomavistas or Dcode are going to be held normally,” says the director.

In addition to great classics and premieres, on the bill of Cibeles of cinema there are also representatives of European and Spanish cinema, such as The good boss, Alcarràs, Cinco Lobitos, Belfast, Spencer Y the worst person in the world; of the independent, as The French Chronicle, Licorice Pizza, Red Rocket either drive my carin addition to the multi-award winning documentaries Summer of Soul Y flee. Cult film fans will be able to enjoy the titles Pulp Fiction, Dirty Dancing, The Big Lebowski, Footlose, Alien: The Eighth Passenger either 1997: Rescue in New York. Saturdays are devoted to films for the whole family, both classics and premieres, such as The Princess Bride, Shrek, Grease, Minions: the origin of Gru either Lightyear. Cibeles of cinema awaits viewers “with open arms”.

Programming and ticket sales are now available at www.cibelesdecine.com . Tickets cost six euros plus 0.50 for management fees and the system allows you to buy up to 16 tickets at once. In addition to the simple ticket, you can buy others with food and drinks (hot dog either hot dog vegan) for 13 euros, popcorn and drink or mojito, both for 12.15.

