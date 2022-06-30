Christopher Walken joins the debate against Marvel Cinematic Universe films and cinecomics.

In October 2019 Martin Scorsese harshly criticized the films ofUniverse Marvel Cinematic and, more generally, cinecomics stating that “Marvel movies are not cinema“And which should be considered rather”amusement parks“. The director’s stance started a veritable crusade against superhero movies that even reached filmmakers like Francis Ford Coppola, Ken Loach, Pedro Almodóvar And Ridley Scotttriggering an endless debate between fans of the genre and supporters of the alleged “real cinema.“

During an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald to promote his new show, The Outlaws, Christopher Walkenfamous for winning a Oscar for the Best Supporting Actor for his role in it The hunter (1978), reflected on the current state of the film industry, providing his personal point of view on cinecomics. After admitting to never been contacted to play a character in a Marvel moviethe actor explained that in his view with the production budget of the Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, potentially dozens of small ones could be made movie: