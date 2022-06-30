Chris Hemsworth’s Children Debut at Marvel Studios

Actor Chris Hemsworth is about to release the movie Thor: Love and Thunder where his children appear.

In the trailers for Thor: Love and Thunder we can check how Korg (voice Taika Waititi) recounts the life of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and one of his sons plays his younger version. But in addition, the actor has revealed that his daughter is also in the film.

“Taika Waititi had his children there. Christian Bale had his. Natalie Portman had her children too. That’s my daughter… too. She plays the character called Love.”

We are not going to give many details of who it is Sees it because it is very important in the plot and in fact gives the title to the film. In addition, it is normal that many children of the main actors appear, because the end has a great scene with children (but no more can be revealed). You will know more from July 5 when they let us publish the review, since it is embargoed.

What is the movie about?

Thor: Love and Thunder shows us how Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is next to the Guardians of the Galaxy, but he finds himself on a different journey than anything he has faced, as he seeks inner peace and not just be a weapon to win battles. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of those who believe they are gods. To combat the threat, Thor request the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi voice) and his ex girlfriend Jane FosterNatalie Portmanwho has obtained the power of mjolnir.

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feig Y Brad WinderbaumThor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8, 2022. The rest of the installments of Marvel where does it appear Chris Hemsworth can be enjoyed in the Disney Plus streaming platform.