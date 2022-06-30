Chris Hemsworth talked about Thor’s qualities and explained why the superhero now looks more like him | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Later, ‘Thor: The Dark World’ (2013) disappointed him so much that he almost gave up on making the third film of the Asgardian god. However, the superhero reinvented himself and today he shares many similarities with Chris that make him feel much more identified with Thor. We tell you.

Chris Hemsworth spoke of Thor’s change: now they look more alike

The Australian actor is crowned as the only one of the original Avengers who will premiere his fourth solo film. His character, unlike the other superheroes, underwent a significant evolution where from the third film the audience knew a god of thunder quite different from the one presented in the first installment.

In this sense, his journey and transformation as Thor have allowed him to get closer to this superhero, as he revealed at a recent press conference for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

“[Thor] has changed as dramatically over the years as I have. And that’s what’s been fun, as the evolution of the character and my opinions merged and intersected.”

The most radical transformation that the god of thunder experienced on screen occurred at the time when director Taika Waititi joined the production of the third film: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017).

Waititi introduced real acting qualities that allowed Chris to more closely match the god of thunder.

“Since Taika got involved, he brought out the immature young teen quality that I embody, and so does Thor now, which he didn’t do in the original movies…” Chris explained.

For Hemsworth, this change in Thor allowed him to enjoy a fresh, exciting and very funny experience, which at the same time brought closer the real personality of the actor.

“It was all about having fun… I feel like the character has probably become more of me over the years and hopefully in a fun way.”

According to Taika Waititi, he really faced quite a challenge trying to draw similarities between Thor and Hemsworth.

“When you meet Chris, it’s really hard to figure out how to relate to him. And that was the big challenge. The personality of him, the energy of him and who he is, he’s the kind of person I’d like to be on an adventure with.”

Waititi was clear that he wanted to bring to Thor the qualities that make Chris a true hero in real life.

“He is someone you can trust, who will be there to take care of you, like a real life hero. So I just wanted to take advantage of those qualities and make Thor more Chris.”

Chris Hemsworth revealed when he will stop being Thor

Reinventing Thor has been a real treat for Chris Hemsworth. At the moment, this fourth installment is the last film that the Australian actor has under contract with Marvel. However, at the premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, he revealed to Deadline how long he would like to bring the god of thunder to life.

“I’ll do it until someone tells me to get off the stage. “I love it [interpretar a Thor]”.