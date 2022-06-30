Chris Hemsworth feared that Marvel Studios would fire him at the time of the first Thor movie

During an interview with TODAYChris Hemsworth reflected on his ten-year journey inUniverse Marvel Cinematicexplaining that he constantly feared at the time of filming the first Thor (2011) of Kenneth Branagh that Marvel Studios would have fired him:

“I felt a lot of nostalgia during the shoot [di Thor: Love and Thunder], like for the latest Avengers movie. I’ve been playing this character for ten, eleven years. The first time I played Thor was alongside Natalie Portman, it was one of my first jobs and I kept thinking that they were going to fire me, that things weren’t working out, and that fans wouldn’t accept my version of the character. And I thought she also thought I wasn’t good and didn’t deserve to be there.“

“Therefore reuniting ten years later is fantastic… our lives have changed dramatically in so many ways. The characters have also changed. I think Thor is in a very different place than he was in the first movie and now we see that Jane Foster also has superpowers and is a superheroine. This created some very fun dynamics. “