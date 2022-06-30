Chris Hemsworth feared that Marvel Studios would fire him at the time of the first Thor movie
The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
During an interview with TODAYChris Hemsworth reflected on his ten-year journey inUniverse Marvel Cinematicexplaining that he constantly feared at the time of filming the first Thor (2011) of Kenneth Branagh that Marvel Studios would have fired him:
“I felt a lot of nostalgia during the shoot [di Thor: Love and Thunder], like for the latest Avengers movie. I’ve been playing this character for ten, eleven years. The first time I played Thor was alongside Natalie Portman, it was one of my first jobs and I kept thinking that they were going to fire me, that things weren’t working out, and that fans wouldn’t accept my version of the character. And I thought she also thought I wasn’t good and didn’t deserve to be there.“
“Therefore reuniting ten years later is fantastic… our lives have changed dramatically in so many ways. The characters have also changed. I think Thor is in a very different place than he was in the first movie and now we see that Jane Foster also has superpowers and is a superheroine. This created some very fun dynamics. “