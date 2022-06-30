Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky: how many children do they have and what are their names | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are two Hollywood stars They have been married for more than a decade. Although they have recognized that throughout their marriage they have had ups and downs like any couple, they have managed to get ahead not only because of the great love they have for each other, but also because of their children.

“There are very good moments and others not so good. Moments of separation and stress for children. Like any other family, not everything is as happy as it seems and as you always show “said the Spanish actress in an interview with divinity.

Regarding the upbringing of their little ones, both have pointed out that they teach them to value what they have from now on and not think that because they have famous parents they will get everything easily, the “Thor” actor told GQ Australia in 2018.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth arrive for the premiere of ‘The Huntsman: Winter’s War’ at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California on April 11, 2016 (Photo: Mark Ralston / AFP)

As the children of these celebrities are the engine that drives them to move forward, we let you know who they are.

HOW MANY CHILDREN DO CHRIS HEMSWORTH AND ELSA PATAKY HAVE?

The famous actors Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have a total of three children, a girl and two boys.

INDIA HEMSWORTH

India Rose Hemsworth was born on May 8, 2012 in Notting Hill, London. Her husbands decided to call her that because of the great love they have for the country where they developed her successful careers and because it is a name they like, the producer also specified. USAToday.

She also revealed that her daughter is very brave, something she learned from her own mother. As the Australian recalled, there were three boys at home and at the time of playing, if one of them thought of calling the other “girl”, his mother clarified that a “girl could be stronger and they should respect that”.

According to the publications that both make, India Rose is fascinated by sports: she likes skating, horseback riding and various activities that involve being outdoors. Not only that, since she has learned the value of caring for the environment.

TRISTAN AND SASHA HEMSWORTH

On March 18, 2014, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky welcomed their twin boys named Tristan and Sasha.. They were born at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

After the birth, Pataky was the one who broke the news of her birth by posting a photo of her babies’ feet on her Instagram account. Which she accompanied with the following description: “They are already home! Tristan and Sasha came into this world on March 18 just after the full moon. Complete happiness!”.

According to Hemsworth, in the same interview with GQ Australia: “Tristan is more emotional, while Sasha is like a little gangster”. On his eighth birthday, they dressed up as Thor and fell in love with their millions of fans of the actor.

