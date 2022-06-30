Chris Evans as Wolverine? The Russo brothers think it’s possible | wonder | ucm | log | Cinema and series

The last time Chris Evans He appeared as Captain America three years ago in “Avengers: Endgame”, a film that gave closure to his character.

Despite the time, the millions of fans of the superhero franchise are longing to see the actor again in the MCU, at least with a new character.

That is why, after a recent interview with the russo brothersthe rumor that Evans could be the next Wolverine has become more reality.

The last time Chris Evans was Captain America was in 2019, when “Avengers: Endgame” became the most watched Marvel movie in theaters. Photo: Marvel Entertainment

Chris Evans as Wolverine?

The theory created by the followers of the UCM gained strength thanks to a comment from brothers Joe and Anthony Russothe filmmakers behind the two highest-grossing Marvel movies: “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

During a conversation on the Phase Zero podcast, they were asked what other Marvel character Chris Evans would show off as. An answer has generated a stir among the fans.

“Avengers: Endgame” was directed by the Russo brothers and its success positioned it as one of the highest-grossing films in history. Photo: Deadline/ Jordan Strauss

Joe Russo said: “Evans has an incredible record and a great physique. He’s really good at body control, he’s an amazing actor. I don’t mean that in a bad way, but he doesn’t look anything like Captain America.”

He then added: “Steve Rogers is very controlled, calm and discreet. Chris is energetic, funny, charismatic and brings a lot of energy on set”.

Finally, he concluded by saying: “ I would love to see him do something like Wolverine ”.

“Logan” was released in 2017 and was Hugh Jackman’s last film as Wolverine. Photo: Fox

Considering that the multiverse is wide open and Hugh Jackman has indicated that he will no longer play Wolverine, it would be possible to see Chris Evans as Logan.