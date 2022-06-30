Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman in Rome on the set, the photos

Historical courses and appeals. After years of oblivion, the Belpaese today returns to be the nerve center of international cinema, translated some more hassle for the residents with closed roads and congested traffic but a lot of prestige. Angelina Jolie is splitting between Puglia, Basilicata and Rome for the filming of Without BloodThe film she wrote, directed and produced and based on the bestseller Without blood by Alessandro Baricco: in May, the Eternal City also hosted Vin Diesel and companions for Fast and Furious 10already scenario in the autumn 2020 of the seventh chapter of Mission Impossible with Tom Cruise. The latest proof of the tricolor renaissance? These days Cinecittà, Rome and the Lazio coast are hosting two exceptional top stars Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As in the days of Sweet lifeRome and its surroundings are now the place to be of great film productions. Filming in Italy began in mid-June from the Netflix series The Old Guard 2, sequel to the film made in 2020 for Netflix and appreciated all over the world, and it is not uncommon to see its protagonists juggle between Fiumicino, Frascati, Fregene and the city center (in particular near the Bocca della Verità). Eyes focused on Charlize who temporarily said goodbye to her blond to return to take on the role of the brunette Andromache of Scythia, the paramilitary foreman of the immortals of the fantasy saga taken from the Greg Rucka comic.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The cast is the same as the film released in July 2020 and has become one of Netflix’s most popular action films to date, with 186 million hours viewed in the first 28 days of release. In addition to Theron, here is Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, KiKi Layne, Chiwetel Ejiofor and our Luca Marinelli who returns to lend his face to Nicky, immortalized together with director Victoria Mahoney in the Instagram feed of @charlizeafrica. For the new project, two exceptional new entries, Henry Golding and Uma Thurman. “The work never ends,” wrote Charlene, posting two black and white shots in which she rehearses a fight scene with the star. Kill Bill which ends with a hug and lots of laughs. The Old Guard 2 is scheduled for release in summer 2023 and we can’t wait.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The short haircuts of the fashion shows READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io