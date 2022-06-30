Charles Surface + Rubra + JPEGr – Concert – Santander | Niagara Room – July 2
Concert
3 artists 3 live sets around electronics.
jpeg: After having passed through well-known posthardcore and underground postrock bands such as The Mystery Machine, The Tomb of Nicolas Cage or The Room, this drummer with more than twenty years of experience was fully introduced to electronic composition and production. For this concert, he brings us his best set: a dialogue between electronic-digital elements and acoustic drums. In other words, he comes to us with his entire arsenal to present his EP, Paraísos modulados. As if it were a long phrase that weaves together an unlimited number of details, and always with one foot in the most jazzy improvisation, this live beat ambient offers us a journey through different atmospheres and rhythm alterations: grooves, melodies, abstraction and glitch-music mark his aesthetics and sound imagery.
HEADING: dark electronica project where its creator (graphic designer, drummer, guitarist, dj, multifaceted artist) unfolds his densest and most magnetic sounds. His taste for psychedelia, kraut and the synthesis between electronics and instruments more closely related to rock, lead him to explore unusual areas in contemporary music. In his sets and live shows, different layers of industrial dyes are mixed that land in the ears like mantras of a bleak future and, however, open to the bell.
Doors 9:30 p.m. Start 10:00 p.m.
Ticket €8
Niagara Room