Challengers: Zendaya plays tennis in this video from the set of Luca Guadagnino’s film

Comes a first video from the set of Challengers, the film by Luca Guadagnino set in the world of tennis and starring Zendaya.

In these sultry days comes a video from the set of Challengers to show us how he’s doing Zendaya in interpreting the young tennis player Tashi Donaldson in the film directed by Luca Guadagnino.

The short video that was shared on Twitter by fans, and also reported by the Screen Rant site, shows us the actress in action on the tennis court, while the caption compliments the reverse.

As the synopsis of the film says, in Challengers “Zendaya will play tennis player, Tashi Donaldson, who became a coach who turned her husband, Art Donaldson, (Mike Faist) into a Grand Slam champion. But when he begins to rack up a losing streak, she will convince him to enter a low-league event known as Challenger, where he will have to face an unexpected opponent (Josh O’Connor), her ex-best and ex-boyfriend. of his wife“.

The film is also produced by the actress of Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and will arrive in theaters in August 2023. In the cast we find, in addition to Zendaya, also the aforementioned O’Connor and Faist, along with Heidi Garza and Grace Aiello Antczak.