CentroCentro hosts a new edition of Cibeles de cine

Cinema Cibeles, CentroCentro’s summer cinema, returns again with its hallmarks: a select program in original version made up of classics, cult films and hits of the season; family sessions every Saturday, an extensive agenda of special events, an art exhibition, a restaurant space and a privileged location in the Crystal Gallery of the Palacio de Cibeles.

Spectators will be able to participate in the SensaCine presents cycle, talks with artistic teams from the films or in collaborations with cultural projects such as Tarde de Perros, Tiempo de Culto, Another Way Film Festival or Cinemateca Pedro Zerolo, in addition to attending humor talks with Santi Alverú, Iggy Rubín and Paula Púa.

As a complement to the billboard, attendees will also be able to enjoy an aerial exhibition produced by Síntesis Digital Lab. It will consist of a selection of large-format pop-style cinematographic portraits painted by Madrid-born Coco Dávez, a multidisciplinary artist who develops her artistic universe through painting, photography, illustration or art direction, with bright colors as the common thread.

Cibeles de Cine has the collaboration of SENSACINE, EL PAÍS, TCM and TIME OUT as official media, and SÍNTESIS DIGITAL LAB in the production of the exhibition.

PROGRAM

Friday, July 1, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

Cabaret1972. Bob Fosse.

Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

Lightyear2022. Angus MacLane.

Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

Holidays in Rome1953. William Wyler.

Monday, July 4, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

the worst person in the world2022. Joachim Trier.

Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

Freedom2021. Clara Roquet.

Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

Licorice Pizza2021. Paul Thomas Anderson.

Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

drive my car2022. Ryūsuke Hamaguchi.

Friday, July 8, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

Tom Gun Maverick2022. Joseph Kosinski.

Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

Shrek2001. Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson.

Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

Gentlemen prefer blondes1953. Howard Hawks.

Monday, July 11, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

five wolves2022. Alauda Ruiz de Azúa.

Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

redrocket2021. Sean Baker.

Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

Cinema A Quemarropa, with Alejandro G. Calvo, film critic and publisher of SensaCine.

Pickpocket1959. Robert Bresson.

Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

pulp fiction1994. Quentin Tarantino.

Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

West Side Story2021. Steven Spielberg.

Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

The engaged princess1987. Rob Reiner.

Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

the alley of lost souls2021. Guillermo del Toro.

Monday, July 18, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

don’t look up2021. Adam McKay.

Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

the french chronicle2021. Wes Anderson.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

the big lebowski1998. Ethan Jesse Coen and Joel David Coen.

Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

the good boss2021. Fernando Leon.

Friday, July 22, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

All at once everywhere2022. Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

Jurassic World: Dominion2022. Colin Trevorrow.

Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

The Triumph, 2020. Emmanuel Courcol.

Monday, July 25, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

alcarras2022. Carla Simon.

Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

the gucci house2021. Ridley Scott.

Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

It was the hand of God2021. Paolo Sorrentino.

Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

Cinetronik: The Passion of Joan of Arc1928. Carl Theodor Dreyer.

BETACAM LIVE SHOE.

Friday, July 29, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

north man2022. Robert Eggers.

Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

Charm2021. Byron Howard and Jared Bush.

Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

At the end of the escape1960. Jean-Luc Godard.

PLACE:

Crystal Gallery of the Palacio de Cibeles. Entrance through CentroCentro, Plaza de Cibeles 1.

PURCHASE OF TICKETS:

On the portal www.cibelesdecine.com.

RATES:

6 euros (+0.50 euros for management fees).

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

www.centrocentro.org