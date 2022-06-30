Carlos Rotondi’s itinerary to become Cruz Azul’s first reinforcement

Two days after Cruz Azul debuted in the 2022 Opening Tournamentat last Cruz Azul will receive the footballer who will become its first reinforcement for the next semester, because the flight of Carlos Rotondi, since Buenos Airesis for land in Mexico City to become officially in cement player.

It was issues of paperwork and signatures with lawyers that delayed the arrival of the 25-year-old footballer at La Noriahowever, after having put everything in order with Defense and Justiceteam from which it arrives from and with which The Machine had to negotiate for its passthe cordovan is already in the airplane that will make it to mexican territory.

It was this Wednesday night whenCharles Rotondi undertook the trip from the Ezeiza International Airport, in Buenos Aires, Argentinaso it will be this morning, around noon, when, after a stopover in Panama, the attacker steps on Mexico City for the first time to continue with your way to Cruz Azul.

Thus, once he steps on Aztec soil, the Former Newell’s Old Boys player will head straight to La Noria for sign once and for all contract to confirm it officially as the first signing of La Maquina and its player until June 30, 2026; also, you must perform the medical exams and, then yes, it can be announced by the cement team as reinforcement.

It should be noted that for a legal issuewaiting to get the work visa in mexicomost likely until the following week, as well as by the physical adaptation, Carlos Rotondi is totally ruled out to debut with Cruz Azul on Matchday 1 of the 2022 Apertura next Saturdayso that Diego Aguirre You will still have to wait longer to count him in your ranks.

