Cameron Diaz’s Unexpected Career Announcement Has Fans Going Wild

She had been winding down her acting since meeting Madden, whom she married in 2015. Her last feature film had been “Annie,” which was released in 2014. Diaz, however, did not officially confirm that she had “retired” until 2018.

“I’m also semi-retired and I’m actually retired, so I’d love to see you ladies,” Diaz told Christina Applegate and Selma Blair during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

She and Madden welcomed a child through a surrogate just a year later. Diaz opened up about what life was like with Ella Raddix’s daughter and being an older mom in an interview on Naomi Campbell’s YouTube series “No Filter.”

“Having a family when you’re young, it’s like anything when you’re young: you do it,” he explained. “But when you’re my age and you decide to do it, it’s a real choice. You really have to work hard to make it.” Diaz told Campbell that he had no plans to return to work, but “you can never say never to anything.” It seems that “anything” is coming in the form of Jamie Foxx, and Diaz’s unexpected career announcement has fans going wild.

Cameron Diaz has not retired from retirement

Cameron Diaz is tired of clipping coupons, playing golf, knitting and gardening. Diaz’s life outside of the Hollywood spotlight is over: he has frozen life off-camera and has not retired from acting.

The actress quietly walked away from Hollywood life to focus on being a mother. Then came Jamie Foxx (and Netflix).

The actor announced that Diaz was back in business in a tweet. “Cameron, I hope you’re not mad I filmed this, but there’s no going back now. I had to call the GOAT to bring in another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production will start over late this year!!” He captioned a video montage of a dizzying text exchange between the two.

Not surprisingly, fans began to freak out. “You are an amazing human being Jamie. Thanks to the creator that you exist,” one commented.

“Marketing A+ for this movie. No notes. I have no idea what it will be about, but I see it based on this alone,” one cynical but still emotional fan tweeted. “So surprised she’s back!” another exclaimed.

During an August 2021 meeting, Diaz told kevin hart that he felt he had become a Hollywood “machine”.

She said turning 40 made her realize how time was slipping away, and then Benji Madden came along. She admitted that she had walked away from her career because she needed “the space” to make good decisions for herself.

She said: “I met my husband, you know, we started a family, all those things I didn’t have time for before.”