Cameron Diaz will return from retirement thanks to Netflix

After Cameron Diaz announced his retirement from the world of cinema in 2018, now he will return to streaming platforms, as he will premiere an action comedy with Jamie Foxx called “Back in Action” on Netflix. It is a project directed by producer Seth Gordon.

It is not the first time that both actors work together, in 1999 they made the sports drama “Any Given Sunday” and in 2014, Cámeron said goodbye with the new version of “Annie”.

Read also: “God save me”: Travis Barker, drummer of Blink-182, hospitalized in an emergency

Foxx broke the news through her Twitter account where she posted a call she had with the actress, as she apparently did not know how to break the news of her new debut.

“I don’t know how to do this, you know?, is heard in the audio.

The actor’s tweet reads: “Cameron, I hope you’re not mad that I recorded this, but there’s no going back now. I had to call the “greatest of all time” to bring

@CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION: our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting at the end of this year!!

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @Cameron Diaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

When Jamie mentions the “greatest of all time,” he is referring to Tom Brady, who retired from the NFL earlier this year and later joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Read also: “Tin Tan” almost retired from the stage when his carnal Marcelo died

“I was talking to Jamie and he said you needed some advice on how to unretirement,” the player said, as Cameron laughed, “I’m relatively successful at not retiring,” he added.

The actress also mentioned the project on her social media, writing, “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action! I can’t wait, he’s going to be great!”



Capture.

Although the name of the production is ready, no details about the plot have been revealed. What is known is that the producer worked with Brendan O’Brien, the script for the tape.